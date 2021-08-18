Kirtland Central girls soccer scores 10-0 win over Pojoaque Valley in season opener

KIRTLAND — Jessina Garcia scored four times, all coming in the first half, as Kirtland Central's girls soccer team opened up the season with a 10-0 rout over Pojoaque Valley.

Marissa Henry opened the scoring for the Lady Broncos just 31 seconds into the match. Kymri Manning, Whitney Haws, Kylie Haws, Kaliegh Coolidge and Paisley Gilbert also got in on the scoring as the Lady Broncos ended the game via the mercy rule at the 70-minute mark of the second half.

The Lady Broncos (1-0) will be back in action Friday at 2 p.m. when they face Los Lunas in the first round of the Lady Tiger Shootout at the Aztec Sports Complex.

