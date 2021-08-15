Goddard, Moriarty football teams have season openers canceled due to COVID issues

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The opening weekend of the New Mexico high school football season has fallen victim to COVID-related issues, forcing the cancellation of two games this coming weekend but not affecting any San Juan County teams.

According to New Mexico Activities Association executive director Sally Marquez, both the Goddard home opener against Rio Rancho, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, as well as Moriarty's season opener Friday Aug. 20 at West Las Vegas have been cancelled and will be considered no contests.

According to Britt Cooper, activities and athletics director for the Roswell Independent School District, the situation at Goddard High School revolved around four rapid response cases among the student body within a 14-day period. The Goddard Rockets football team as well as all fall sports programs are sidelined until Monday, Aug. 23.

Roswell High's football season opener is scheduled for Friday at the Wool Bowl against Farmington. That game is still on schedule, and attempts to reach both Farmington's and Roswell's head coaches were unsuccessful.

In the case of Moriarty's cancellation, athletic director Joe Anaya told the Albuquerque Journal that "a few Pinto football players were sidelined under contact tracing rules."

That left Moriarty without enough players to make its road trip to Las Vegas this weekend.

The canceled games leave Rio Rancho and West Las Vegas trying to fill an unexpected hole in their schedules.

