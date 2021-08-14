Aztec High School Golf Team fundraiser planned at Riverview Golf Course Aug. 21

FARMINGTON — The AHS Annual 2-person scramble is taking place Saturday, Aug. 21 at Riverview Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Aztec High School Golf Team and the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation.

The entry fee for the event is $150 per team ($75 per individual). The format is a 2-person team scramble. Check in time for the event is 8 a.m.

For more information, contact coach Irene Barry at (970) 903-9285 or via email at ahbarir@aztec.k12.nm.us

