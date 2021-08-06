Some Four Corners golfers among about 50 participants in Native Youth Golf Championship

FARMINGTON — The second annual Native Youth Golf Championship will take place Aug. 8 through Aug. 10 at the Santa Ana Golf Club at Santa Ana Pueblo.

The event is hosted by the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation and is hosted specifically for Native American youth, with a number of local youth golfers scheduled to participate.

Golfers between 8 through 18 years of age will play within two age divisions, with the winners of each division securing a spot in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, which will take place Nov. 13 through 15 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, located in Kinder, La.

Nearly 50 golfers will participate in this week's event, from as far away as Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas, according to event organizer Clint Begay.

"We had 30 golfers in the event last year, which was great considering there were so many restrictions on travel due to (coronavirus)," Begay said. "The response to the event this time was so phenomenal. There's a lot of kids who want to play."

Among the local golfers scheduled to participate in the event are Shandiin Harper, 18, along with Skyler Woods,15, and Zachary BlueEyes,14. They will compete with others in the event which begins with first tee time on Monday at 9 a.m.

Harper, a Piedra Vista High School graduate, led the event last year, which was restricted to New Mexico residents only, when she shot a combined 158 over two rounds.

"The numbers increased significantly for this year's event once word got out there were no restrictions on travel," Begay said. "It's been a good progression of kids and we can't wait to see them play."

The NB3 Foundation is a nonprofit, dedicated to the health of Native American children, investing in community-led and culturally relevant programs promoting nutrition, physical activity and youth development programs.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.