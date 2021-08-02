Enid Majors players lead list of Connie Mack World Series award winners

FARMINGTON — The dust having settled at Ricketts Park after the final out was recorded Saturday night in the 2021 Connie Mack World Series now gives those around the tournament a chance to collect their thoughts and to look back at the series.

There's also the matter of awards, and the players and teams which received them.

CMWS Committee Chairman Tyson Snyder, who oversaw much of the tournament as well as renovations to Ricketts Park in the months leading up to the series, was happy with the way it played out, both on and off the field.

"I think we had some of the best baseball we had in recent years," Snyder said.

Snyder spoke about the expectations and hopes for the CMWS, particularly coming off the challenges presented after the tournament was forced to be canceled in 2020.

"We felt like the stakes would be high," Snyder said. "Coming out of our first canceled tournament since 1965, there was an expectation to come back from coronavirus bigger, better and stronger."

Snyder pointed out that fan and community support were at an all-time high this past week.

"This was the most attended tournament that we've ever had," Snyder said. "Everyone involved made this wonderful event a success."

As far as on the field accolades were concerned, hardware was handed out to players, coaches and teams shortly after the conclusion of the championship game, where the Enid Majors defeated D-Bat United by a final of 4-1.

Individual awards for position players and team awards were chosen by the American Amateur Baseball Conference as well as Connie Mack Committee members. Four Majors players took home awards, including two for Ian Daugherty, named the tournament's most valuable player as well as outstanding catcher and for Will Edmunson, who was named batting champion as well as outstanding first baseman.

Daugherty had 10 hits in 20 at-bats during the series, recording a .500 batting average. He also hit a home run, scored 10 runs and had 14 runs batted in.

Daugherty was thrilled for the personal achievement, but also happier he could represent the city and his teammates in the Majors championship run.

"I'm just so glad we can bring this title back home," Daugherty said. "These guys all worked so hard to make this happen, and for this team and the people behind us, it's a really big deal."

In addition to Daugherty and Edmunson, other individual awards handed to Majors players included Ty Hammack, who was named all-tournament outfielder as well as Carson Benge, who was named all-tournament utility player.

Benge not only played well at the plate, but also contributed on the mound. In the Majors 11-0 win over the Southern California Renegades on Wednesday, Benge threw 76 pitches and struck out eight batters over 3 2/3 innings of work. in that same game, Benge drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Pitching awards were handed out to Dayne Pengelly of the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, as well Jordan Vickers from the host team Farmington Sting. A pair of D-Bat pitchers, Jordan DeBerry and Ben Abeldt also received awards.

In the championship game, Abeldt was solid, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out seven Majors hitters, allowing only four hits and two runs. Earlier in the tournament, in a 3-0 win over the Sting, Abeldt struck out eight and allowed only one hit in 3 1/3 innings.

Vickers, in that same game against D-Bat, was masterful. He surrendered only four hits and two runs over six innings while striking out batters.

The Golden Glove award was handed out to Midland shortstop Lauden Brooks, while Edmunson took home the batting title, with a remarkable .750 batting average in bracket play, going 12-for-16 at the plate with 5 runs batted in and 3 runs scored for the Majors.

All in all, the general impression was that the CMWS played out as smooth as could be expected. With the customary rain and lightning delays always looming in the forecast, Snyder came away from the series feeling like it was a success.

"The teams and fans seemed more excited than usual after losing a tournament, Snyder said. "I can't thank everyone enough for their contributions."

2021 Connie Mack World Series award winners

Pitchers — Dayne Pengelly (Albuquerque Baseball Academy), Jordan Vickers (Farmington Sting), Jarron DeBerry (D-Bat United), Ben Abeldt (D-Bat)

Catcher — Ian Daugherty (Enid Majors)

First base — Will Edmunson (Enid)

Second base — Connor McGinnis (D-Bat)

Third base — Ignacio Alvarez, Jr. (Colton Nighthawks)

Shortstop — George Cooper (Southern California Renegades)

Outfielders — Ty Hammack (Enid), Alex Admire (ABA), Creed McLellan (Nashville Knights)

Utility — Player Carson Benge (Enid)

Golden Glove — Lauden Brooks (Midland)

Big Stick— Daugherty (Enid)

Sportsmanship — ABA

Batting champion — Edmunson (Enid)

Most Valuable Player — Daugherty (Enid)

