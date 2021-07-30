Majors clobber Renegades, remain unbeaten in Connie Mack World Series

FARMINGTON — Coach Kris Webb summed up his emotions quickly as the Enid Majors were one out away from an emphatic 14-0 win over the Southern California Renegades Wednesday night at Ricketts Park to remain unbeaten in the 2021 Connie Mack World Series.

Standing on the steps of the Majors dugout, Webb watched as his team played defense, recording the final outs of what was essentially a foregone conclusion. His team was more than a dozen runs and one out away from securing the win.

Webb gave a bat boy who was congratulating him in the dugout a very simple reminder:

"The game's not over."

That's been the message throughout this tournament for Webb and the Majors, who came into the CMWS for the first time in the program's history. And they've made the most of this opportunity, finding themselves in position to win it all.

"Baseball's the craziest game in the world. There's no difference between being up 1 being up 14," Webb said after the blowout over the Renegades. "You can't let up for one moment and things get away from you."

The Majors turned an otherwise close game into a laugher in the sixth inning, scoring 11 times thanks to some timely hitting, some clutch baserunning and a variety of miscues by the Renegades, who played uncharacteristically sloppy for a team that was coming off a huge win one day before over the three-time defending champion Midland Baseball team.

Carson Benge was outstanding as the starting pitcher for the Majors. In addition to throwing 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up only three hits and one walk on the mound, Benge also helped his own cause at the plate, driving in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 and scoring a run.

"He's such an outstanding player," an emotional Webb said of Benge. "He's a competitor and I love being able to put his name in my lineup every single day."

With the game still competitive and the Majors leading 3-0 going to the sixth, the Renegades opted to stay with pitcher Beto Beltran, who was coming off an effective inning just moments earlier.

Beltran found trouble right away, walking Blake Priest and allowing an infield single to Bryce Logan before walking Cayden Brumbaugh to load the bases.

Benge came up to the plate and promptly singled up the middle, driving Priest and Logan and extending the Majors lead to 5-0.

And they weren't finished.

Ian Daugherty doubled to center field, scoring Brumbaugh and increasing the lead to 6-0.

That was the end of the night for Beltran, but not for the Majors at the plate.

With Evan Knipe coming onto the mound for the Renegades, the Majors proceeded to score eight more times.

Ty Hammack drove in a pair of runs, Will Edminson and Drake Kerr both scored and the Renegades made several fielding errors that turned the game into a laugher.

MIDLAND BASEBALL 10, Florida Legends 6

FARMINGTON -- Fresh off a humbling loss Tuesday night, the Midland Baseball Team was looking to bounce back and keep their hopes alive for a fourth straight championship of the Connie Mack World Series.

Midland scored three times in the bottom half of the first inning, then repelled several challenges by the Florida Legends on their way to a 10-6 triumph, eliminating the Legends from the tournament and keeping Midland on task for a deep run in the series.

Boston Smith hit a 3-run home run, Chris Moore scored twice and put in another solid performance at the plate and in the field and starting pitcher Sam Simpson turned in a strong performance on the mound, striking out 6 as Midland prevails, running their tournament record to 4-1.

The Legends (2-3-1) join the Albuquerque Baseball Academy, the Farmington Frackers, the Farmington Sting, the Dallas Patriots and the South Troy Dodgers as the teams eliminated from the tournament.

COLTON NIGHTHAWKS 6, Farmington Frackers 4

FARMINGTON -- The Colton (CA) Nighthawks secured themselves a spot moving forward in the consolation bracket, knocking out the Farmington Frackers by a final of 6-4 Wednesday afternoon at Ricketts Park.

The Nighthawks, with a record of 3-2 in the tournament, scored twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth inning to secure the win, while the Frackers, who finish the tournament with a record of 2-2-1, find themselves to be the final team from the state of New Mexico to be eliminated from the series.

