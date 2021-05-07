Inaugural Durango ~ Farmington Cycling Tour will be held on Oct. 23

FARMINGTON — Neil Hannum has enjoyed cycling with friends from Durango all the way to Farmington every year dating back to 1992, and he sought to transform his passion into an actual event.

That’s why he’s planning to launch the inaugural Durango ~ Farmington Cycling Tour on Oct. 23.

“It looks like I got all my permits lined out, and it’s going to be an official event,” said Hannum, the owner and founder of Aztec Adventures, which will oversee the event.

Hannum said the path alone, which starts at Durango’s Santa Rita Park and ends at San Juan College, is a “big physical challenge” that also allows one to reflect as they ride. And it’s a journey he relishes every time.

“There’s that kind of soul-searching component of the ride,” Hannum said. “It would take a full day… You’re out there with your friends… Just 55 miles of riding was fun.”

More:Durango Film Festival, concert series become latest entertainment offerings to move online

Hannum said the event format will be similar to the Tour of Colorado, with no official start time and allowing riders to convene in pairs or even groups of a half-dozen people.

Hannum also said the bike tour will help showcase the landscapes in and around the Farmington area.

For those who may not be able to go the full distance between Durango and Farmington, Hannum said there’s an alternative route starting from North Light Plant Road in Aztec that spans roughly 15 miles.

Hannum also said he’s noticed there’s that pent-up need one has to take part in an event like this.

More:Tico Time River Resort planning ambitious lineup of live music this season

Hannum said being in the turquoise-colored restriction status means the event can bring in at least 150 riders, adding that’d be the minimum threshold to make the event work out.

“We’re all hoping that we can have the full event, and everybody’s ready to go,” Hannum said.

Early bird registration for the event begins on June 1.

For more information about the bike tour or the course itself, call 970-759-2126 or email aztecadventures01@gmail.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e