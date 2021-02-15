Triston Charles already finding his way into Colorado Mesa track's all-time record books

FARMINGTON — Triston Charles is already finding his way into Colorado Mesa University’s all-time record books in track and field.

The 2020 Piedra Vista graduate and 2019 state cross country champion recorded the second-best time for the 5,000-meter run in Mavericks indoor track history, clocking in at 15 minutes, 31.73 seconds last Friday at the Colorado Running Company UC-Colorado Springs Open. Charles placed fourth overall in that particular race.

Charles is already off to a solid start in 2021, placing in the top 15 in each of his first four races.

Colorado Mesa will head up to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota on Feb. 26 for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference indoor track championships.

Elaina Watson already making impact on defense

Elaina Watson, a 2020 PV basketball graduate, is averaging 2.6 steals just nine games into her tenure at Adams State University, including a five-steal outing last Saturday at Colorado Mesa.

