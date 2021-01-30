Disc golf enthusiasts brave the cold for charity at San Juan Basin Ice Bowl

AZTEC — Disc golf enthusiasts in the Four Corners braved the cold and snow for a good cause, raising between $3,000 and $5,000 for charity during Saturday's annual San Juan Basin Ice Bowl at Tico Time River Resort north of Aztec.

“Regardless of the weather conditions, it has to take place. Two feet of snow, blistering winds, whatever the case may be… For us, that’s kind of the cause,” tournament director Jay Maas said.

All bundled up, approximately 67 competitors — from Farmington and Albuquerque to Durango, Colorado and Gunnison, Colorado — methodically tossed their discs toward each basket, and they trekked down and across snowy embankments.

Maas said having yet another sanctioned disc golf tournament served as ample motivation for participants to get through each hole, and raising money for charity was that extra push.

Maas said the San Juan Basin Ice Bowl started in in 1987, raising $5 million and billions of food donations. Maas said the proceeds go to ECHO Food Bank and ECHO Preschool.

Participants had to follow COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing face coverings, keeping groups to five people or less and maintaining their distance.

Drive-thru registrations were also set up, Maas said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

