Hannah Kelley-Lusk has put together decorated soccer résumé at West Texas A&M University

FARMINGTON — Hannah Kelley-Lusk has put together quite a decorated soccer résumé at NCAA Division II heavyweight West Texas A&M University.

The 2016 Farmington High soccer graduate earned multiple Lone Star Conference accolades in 2018 and 2019, including LSC Player of the Year honors in 2018 and First-Team All-LSC honors in both years. She also earned NCAA Division II All-South Central Region and United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors in both 2018 and 2019.

“It makes you feel accomplished,” Kelley-Lusk said. “I’ve really been able to see myself grown more into a leadership position… You’re able to help (younger players) more and show them through your example.”

Kelley-Lusk, who’s scored 38 career goals with a career shots-on-goal percentage of 47.2% with the Buffaloes, also scored five game-winning goals in 2019, the fourth most in West Texas A&M history. She has 10 total game-winners at WTAM.

“I definitely try to seize the moment and make it a good goal-scoring opportunity. When you have that moment, you take it,” Kelley-Lusk said.

Kelly-Lusk said WATM’s back line has helped her dictate where to run and to make certain moves off the ball.

Kelly-Lusk said West Texas A&M was only able to play two or three matches this past autumn before the pandemic canceled multiple matches, which led other teams to not want to play.

“We were really sad about how things went (in the fall)… It kind of felt like it was all for nothing,” Kelley-Lusk said. “It’s still kind of a concern. We’ve had a lot (of opposing) teams nervous about the high numbers.”

Bracing for West Texas A&M’s revised season, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 17 at home against LSC foe Midwestern State University, Kelley-Lusk said West Texas A&M will conduct COVID-19 tests every Tuesday and/or Wednesday entering weekend matches.

But she’s still holding her breath that she will be able to finish off her stellar collegiate career.

West Texas A&M eyes its third NCAA DII tournament appearance in four seasons.

After WTAM made the NCAA DII quarterfinals in 2018, Kelley-Lusk said she hopes to have another shot at a national title.

“I think we have some really talented players that can get us all the way,” Kelley-Lusk said.

