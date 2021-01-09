Paige Adair the latest Colorado Mesa softball pitcher fully capable of going the distance

FARMINGTON — Paige Adair is now the latest Colorado Mesa University pitcher to demonstrate being fully capable of going the distance.

After tossing four complete games over 15 appearances in 2019, the 2017 Aztec softball graduate logged three more complete games in just eight appearances in 2020 — including back-to-back complete-game victories in late February — before the COVID-19 pandemic halted much of the season.

“That just goes along with being prepared.. we just do (mercy) rule a lot of people,” Adair said. “It’s definitely really nice when you come out on top in those long games.”

Adair said she already relies on her rise ball and curveball as go-to pitches, but has added a screwball to her arsenal upon arriving at Colorado Mesa, an NCAA Division II program in Grand Junction, Colorado, in time for the 2019 campaign.

“(My screwball) throws the batters off… It goes into righties, and it goes away from lefties,” Adair said, adding she now has up to five or six pitches she can go with.

Adair went 7-4 over 23 appearances (including 12 starts) during her first two seasons with the Mavericks, tallying a combined 2.99 earned run average 67 total strikeouts.

Adair said she’s spent recent months fine-tuning her pitches and how to be more efficient hitting various spots in the strike zone.

Now she hopes to build on her promising — albeit, short-lived — 2020 season.

CMU is scheduled to open 2021 at Metropolitan State University of Denver on Feb. 27.

Adair’s already aching to suit up again, saying the time period since CMU’s last game back in early March of 2020 is the longest she’s gone without actually playing in live game action.

“I want to play so bad. I miss it a lot,” Adair said.

