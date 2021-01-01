Jordan Vasquez emerging as one of the RMAC's most efficient scoring threats

FARMINGTON — Jordan Vasquez is quickly emerging as one of the most efficient scoring threats in all Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball.

The 2019 Farmington High graduate and current forward at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis College is the RMAC’s second-ranked scorer (22.3 points a game) and also ranks third in field goal percentage at 57.9%.

Vasquez is also the third-ranked rebounder in the RMAC, averaging 8.5 boards a game.

“Definitely trying to do it all… taking some outside shots, penetrating, definitely being aggressive offensively,” Vasquez said. “Being able to penetrate and take bigger players outside has helped me.”

Vasquez’s scoring numbers have nearly doubled since becoming a full-time starter this season. She averaged a team-high 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game primarily coming off the bench last season.

Vasquez said foes are double-teaming her more often this year when she attacks the rim, especially because her lean, 6-foot frame is creating mismatches.

Vasquez said that in turn allows her to also make quick, easy passes to teammates, whether they’re back out toward the wing or are cutting toward the basket themselves.

“My teammates believe in me, they trust me,” Vasquez said.

As her workload increased, Vasquez had to also adjust to playing in empty gyms because spectators haven’t been allowed into any RMAC basketball games so far this season due to COVID-19.

“It’s just been a weird, interesting year,” Vasquez said. “Everything’s been in the unknown… trying to stay motivated.”

Despite the unusual circumstances, Vasquez is still wrecking opposing bigs.

Her latest double-double came Dec. 19 at Colorado School of Mines, when she tallied 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Vasquez looks to maintain such high production when RMAC play resumes this weekend.

“I’m going to look to be aggressive as usual, try to find my teammates as well,” Vasquez said “My hard work has been paying off.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

