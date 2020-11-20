Purgatory GM encourages skiers to be responsible, adhere to New Mexico travel guidelines

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — With Purgatory Resort’s 2020 winter season set to launch Saturday, general manager Dave Rathbun is encouraging San Juan County skiing enthusiasts to be responsible while hitting the Colorado slopes and to still adhere to New Mexico’s travel restrictions upon returning home.

Rathbun said Purgatory is implementing the standard COVID-19 guidelines the state of Colorado put forth: requiring face coverings, no congregating, keeping your distance from others.

“They’re aligned with what you’re seeing across the globe,” Rathbun said.

Individuals who cannot "medically tolerate" wearing a face covering should not visit Purgatory Resort this season, according to the resort's website.

San Juan County, Navajo COVID-19: What you should know now

Persons who arrive in New Mexico from a high-risk state that has a test positivity rate of 5% or higher are required to physically separate from others for at least 14 days from the date of entry or for the duration of their stay in that state, whichever is shorter.

Rathbun said Purgatory doesn’t have a set limit on the number of people that can ski at the resort.

Rathbun also said protocols would be adjusted within what he called the “COVID dial,” but added it’s not tied to the hours of operations. The resort’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“We’re going to be as ready as we can be with our protocols,” Rathbun said. “We’re just happy to be open. We’re in the business of providing people the change to recreate outdoors.”

More:Ski Apache resort opening date delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Rathbun said Hesperus Ski Area won’t open for at least several more weeks, depending on weather conditions.

For more information about reservations, call 800-525-0892 or 970-247-9000.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e