Another injury dashes Joseph McConnel's Professional Bull Riding World Finals dreams

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Joseph McConnel’s Professional Bull Riding World Finals dreams were dashed this past weekend at the 2020 Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour national championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — as his recent injury woes continued.

The 26-year-old Bloomfield native injured his shoulder in the opening round this past Friday, and he could not continue.

“It was dang-sure frustrating, but stuff like that happens. You’ve just got to bite the bullet and keep moving on,” McConnel said.

McConnel said his first bull fell down, so he had to hop on a second bull for another try. Riding his second bull, however, he said he was pulled down from above and hit the top of its head.

McConnel said he bounced around more afterward and fell off, hitting the ground with his arms spread out to his sides.

McConnel said his shoulder “came out," and his bull then stepped all over him.

McConnel had already suffered two recent injuries dating back to the summer, pulling a groin muscle and dislocating his right shoulder.

McConnel entered nationals ranked No. 69 worldwide, having already won events like the Grand Rapids (Michigan) Classic velocity division championship back on Jan. 31.

The PBR World Finals are scheduled to begin Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e