Durango's Brent Winebarger wins his third Road Apple Rally title since 2015

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Brent Winebarger didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from continuing his recent dominance at the Road Apple Rally, securing his third professional division title since 2015.

The Durango cyclist logged a winning time of one hour, 40 minutes and 14 seconds.

William Farmer (1:48:03) took second overall in the pro race, while Bryan Klock (1:59:59) placed third.

Durango’s Katherine Daley won the female division with a time of 2:17:37 in the Category 1 long-course race.

Gene Hilton (1:57:19) had the best overall time in the Category 1 long-course competition, while Matthew Arviso (2:20:43) won the Category 2 long-course race.

James Simmons (2:09:02) won the event’s single speed category.

Brett Lanier (54 minutes, 54 seconds) had the best overall time in the Category 3 short-course race.

Derek Rawson (2:59:18) won the Category 2 Clydesdale long-course race, while Jack Dowdy (1:22:39) won the Category 3 Clydesdale short-course title.

Farmington’s 40th annual cycling event went virtual amid COVID-19, and it was spread out during the time window of Oct. 3-17. Competitors used the mobile apps Strava and MTB Project to record and submit their results.

The results and award presentations were live-streamed on Facebook Live on Friday, with Clancy’s Irish Cantina hosting the ceremony.

For more results, visit http://www.fmtn.org/277/Road-Apple-Rally.

