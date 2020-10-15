Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Farmington High’s Diné Club will hold a “Protect Our Elders” virtual 5-kilometer run later this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runners of all ages are welcome to participate in this week-long event, which starts at Midnight on Oct. 25 and ends at 10 p.m. Nov. 1.

One can run the 3.1 miles any time during the aforementioned time window at a location of their choosing.

Runners can submit their final running times to event organizer Dacia Yazzie using apps via Nike, Garmin and Apple.

The entry fee is $15, and all participants will receive a student-designed flask sticker.

The top three performers will receive an honorary FHS Scorpion t-shirt, flask sticker and a gift card.

According to the event’s website, participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves running on FHS’s social media pages, especially if they’re wearing a Halloween costume.

To register for the event, submit times and for more information, email Yazzie at dyazzie@fms.k12.nm.us.

