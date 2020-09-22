City of Farmington to take reservations for team sports practices, starting Sept. 28

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – After getting the OK from the state, the City of Farmington is allowing local sports teams – whether intramural teams or club teams – to make reservations for practices under the latest public health guidelines.

Starting Sept. 28, teams can put in their requests to secure a time to use any of the 10 facilities owned by the city, including the Farmington Sports Complex, Worley Field and the Farmington Soccer Complex.

“We’re excited that we got to open something,” said Christa Chapman, marketing and public relations specialist for the City of Farmington’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that non-contact sports practices could include up to 10 total people per group, including coaches and other team personnel.

“As soon as they made that announcement, we had people calling the rec center. I think people were very excited about that development,” Chapman said. “They’re just excited to get back on the field.”

COVID-19 safety practices, including social distancing and wearing face coverings, are still required.

Chapman said live games and tournaments remain prohibited, but added that practices alone are a huge step.

“I think it’ll be very relieving to have normal activities back in their lives,” Chapman said. “We hope that things will continue to open.”

For more information, or to reserve a practice time window, visit www.fmtn.org/Recreation or call 505-599-1195.

