NMAA to offer powerlifting for student-athletes during the 2020-2021 sports season

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Activities Association is offering powerlifting as a coed sport for the 2020-2021 campaign, according to the NMAA’s online press release.

The three lifts performed in live competition will be the squat, bench press and deadlift — all of which must be done in that specific sequence, completed within the same day and be done without interruption.

Powerlifting will only be offered to ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders. Eighth graders will not be allowed to participate due to safety considerations, according to the press release.

Teams are allowed to have an unlimited number of participants on their powerlifting rosters, but can only use a maximum of 12 competitors for both boys and girls in each event.

For varsity, junior varsity and freshman squads, each of those groups can include a maximum of 12 boys and 12 girls during events.

Competitions will be broken down into 12 weight divisions, and teams are allowed a maximum of two participants for each weight class.

For boys, the bodyweight categories will be 114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181, 198, 220, 242, 275, 308 and the super-heavy weight division (309 pounds and up).

For girls, the bodyweight categories will be 97, 105, 114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181, 198, 220, 242 and the super-heavy weight division (243 pounds and up).

The sport will only permit virtual competitions from home, but schools can arrange to have virtual competitions with other schools via Zoom and other online video conference platforms.

Each competitor is allowed a maximum of three attempts for their respective bodyweight category once live events begin. The heaviest successful lift for participant will be recorded and submitted to the NMAA.

Coaches are responsible for recording and submitting their own team’s results to the NMAA, also ensuring lifts are done cleanly.

Lifters are advised to wear non-supportive compression T-shirts and shorts for attire, which must also be approved by schools.

Uniforms with pockets, buttons, zippers and reinforced collars or seams are prohibited. Full-length leg stockings, tights and hose are also prohibited.

The first official day for fall sports will be Oct. 5.

There will be four tentative powerlifting competition time frames: Nov. 2-8, Nov. 30-Dec. 6, Jan. 4-10, 2021 and Feb. 1-7, 2021.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 on Twitter at @MattH_717.