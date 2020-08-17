Race Across Dine' Bikeyah wraps up in Window Rock; Shiprock's Jennifer Zahne places 19th

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — After 350 grueling miles spanning 10 weeks, Multiple San Juan County runners wrapped up the virtual marathon Race Across Dine’ Bikeyah over the weekend.

Shiprock’s Jennifer Zahne (12 hours, 30 minutes, 9 seconds in the sixth and final stage) placed 19th out of 33 participants with a final time of 61: 52:47. Zahne had the top time among female runners in the 30-39 age group.

Bloomfield’s Cecilia Brady (16:20:57 in the sixth stage) placed 22nd overall with a final time of 67:15:51.

Shiprock’s Crescentia Yazzie (15:42:52 in the sixth stage) placed 27th overall at 72:46:15.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona (8:47:14 in the sixth stage) won the entire event with an accumulative time of 41:03:22.

Regina Shorty of Kayenta, Arizona (11:25:42 in the sixth stage) had the top overall time among female competitors at 52:05:50. Gallup’s Verna Watchman (11:44:19 in the sixth stage) placed second overall among female runners at 52:48:06.

The final stage started in Shiprock and ended in Window Rock, Arizona, spanning 80 miles over 14 days.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e