W.E. Rock Grand Nationals moved to Utah, other Four Corners 4X4 Week events canceled

FARMINGTON — Farmington’s four-wheeling scene won’t be able to venture out to Chokecherry Canyon for Nationals next month, due to the state’s COVID-19 public health order.

W.E. Rock Grand Nationals, which is scheduled for Sept. 12-13, has been moved to Three Peaks Recreational Area in Cedar City, Utah. All other Four Corners 4X4 Week events, including the rock crawl competition, have been canceled.

“It’s definitely going to affect the economy from the amount of money we’ve been bringing in,” said Rick Jenkins, President of the Cliffhangers Four Wheel Drive Club.

Jenkins said between 5,000 and 6,000 people involved with the event, including competitors and their families, come to Farmington each year for the Offroad Downtown Takeover portion alone.

“That’s where a big number of the people come in,” Jenkins said, adding that Farmington has hosted Nationals each of the last four years.

