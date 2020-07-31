Shiprock's Jennifer Zahne holds her position ending fifth stage of Dine' Bikeyah at home

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Shiprock’s Jennifer Zahne’s held her position wrapping up the fifth stage of Race Across Dine’ Bikeyah right in her hometown.

Zahne remains at No. 20 in the competitive run standings, male or female, with an overall time of 49 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds. Her time in the fifth stage was 7:13:15.

The fifth stage went from Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, to Shiprock, and spanned 45 miles over eight days. And now Zahne will brace for the sixth and final stage taking off from her hometown.

The sixth stage, which starts Sunday, will go from Shiprock to Window Rock, Arizona. That last stretch will span 80 miles over 14 days.

Bloomfield’s Cecilia Brady stayed put at No. 21 overall, logging an accumulative time of 50:54:54.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona still sits atop the entire leaderboard, male or female, recording an accumulative time of 32:16:08 after five stages.

Regina Shorty of Kayenta, Arizona is now the leading female runner at 40:40:08 after a strong outing in the fifth stage. Shorty completed the fifth stage with a time of 6:14:52.

