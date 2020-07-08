CLOSE

Shiprock's Jennifer Zahne moved up from No. 26 to No. 24 overall after her stage-three performance at Race Across Dine' Bikeyah. (Photo: Tom Riggenbach)

FARMINGTON — Shiprock’s Jennifer Zahne got a much-needed boost at the midway point at Race Across Dine’ Bikeyah, ascending two spots in the overall standings.

Zahne completed the third stage of the event's competitive run in just seven hours, 57 minutes and 25 seconds. Zahne went from No. 26 overall to No. 24 overall.

Bloomfield’s Cecilia Brady stayed put at No. 22 overall, clocking in at 31:43:29 after the third stage. Brady (among female competitors ages 50-59) and Zahne (among female competitors ages 30-39) both remain in the top three for their respective age groups.

Shiprock’s Crescentia Yazzie (37:05:13) is in 31st place overall after three stages.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona still leads all competitors, male or female, clocking in at 19:51:51 after the third stage.

Gallup’s Verna Watchman leads all female competitors, clocking in at 25:09:55 after the second stage. Watchman’s in ninth place overall.

The third stage started on June 28, spanning 45 miles over nine days and ending in Monument Valley, Utah.

The fourth stage, which begins Thursday, will last 60 miles over 12 days. Stage four starts in Monument Valley, Utah and ends in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e