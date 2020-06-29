CLOSE

Bloomfield's Cecilia Brady and Shiprock's Jennifer Zahne are still in the top three in their respective age groups in the female competitive run. Brady and Zahne are No. 22 and 26, respectively, in the overall standings after the second stage of Race Across Dine' Bikeyah. (Photo: Tom Riggenbach)

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield’s Cecilia Brady and Shiprock’s Jennifer Zahne both remain in solid standing among their respective age groups in the Race Across Dine’ Bikeyah virtual marathon.

Brady, who’s No. 22 overall at 23 hours, 35 minutes and 34 seconds, is in third place among female competitors in the 50-59 age group. Zahne (No. 26 overall at 24:27:59) is in third place among females in the 30-39 age range.

Shiprock’s Crescentia Yazzie (28:13:20) is in 30th place overall after two stages.

Kaibeto, Arizona’s Cody Slim still leads all competitors, male or female, clocking in at 14:23:18 after the second stage.

Gallup’s Verna Watchman leads all female competitors, clocking in at 18:16:59 after the second stage. Watchman’s in sixth place overall.

The team “4 Navajos & an Egyptian” still leads the relay competition (clocking at 6:18:36 in the second stage, 16:09:15 overall).

The second stage, which started on June 16, went from Page, Arizona to Navajo Mountain, Utah, spanning 50 miles over 10 days.

The participants are now in the third stage, which started Sunday. Stage three spans 45 miles over nine days en route to Monument Valley, Utah.

