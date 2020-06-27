CLOSE
Riders of all ages participated in the annual Road Apple Rally in Farmin...
Todd Wells, number 287, trails Mick Harris, number 200, and Brent Winebarger, number 288, at the start of the Road Apple Rally, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Farmington.
Todd Wells, number 287, trails Mick Harris, number 200, and Brent Winebarger, number 288, at the start of the Road Apple Rally, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Ralph Winebarger and Michael Martin turn a corner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Ralph Winebarger and Michael Martin turn a corner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Riders race along the 15-mile course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, shortly after the start of the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Riders race along the 15-mile course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, shortly after the start of the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Riders head out of Lions Wilderness Park, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally.
Riders head out of Lions Wilderness Park, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A young rider participates in the 15-mile short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
A young rider participates in the 15-mile short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Brent Winebarger, number 288, Mick Harris, number 200, and Guy Leshem, number 278, compete, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Brent Winebarger, number 288, Mick Harris, number 200, and Guy Leshem, number 278, compete, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A group of riders navigate the 15-mile course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, shortly after the start of the Road Apple Rally.
A group of riders navigate the 15-mile course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, shortly after the start of the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Phyllis Weeks and Haden Cox reach the top of a hill, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Phyllis Weeks and Haden Cox reach the top of a hill, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Ken Newland rounds a corner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, while racing in the Road Apple Rally's short course.
Ken Newland rounds a corner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, while racing in the Road Apple Rally's short course. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Todd Wells heads down Foothills Drive after exiting the trail systems, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, toward the end of the Road Apple Rally course.
Todd Wells heads down Foothills Drive after exiting the trail systems, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, toward the end of the Road Apple Rally course. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Bicyclists participate in the Road Apple Rally, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Farmington.
Bicyclists participate in the Road Apple Rally, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Dennis Freeman races, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Dennis Freeman races, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Ella Lundahl, age 14, rides the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Lundahl was the first woman to finish the short course.
Ella Lundahl, age 14, rides the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Lundahl was the first woman to finish the short course. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Father and son duo, W. Cockrell, age 10, and William Cockrell, ride their bikes, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally's short course.
Father and son duo, W. Cockrell, age 10, and William Cockrell, ride their bikes, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally's short course. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Elijah Yazzie rides along the trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Elijah Yazzie rides along the trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A rider competes, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the short course of the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
A rider competes, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the short course of the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
C. Nargo, age 12, exits the Kinsey Trail onto Foothills Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
C. Nargo, age 12, exits the Kinsey Trail onto Foothills Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Thomas Deschiney rides through a pinon and juniper forest, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally.
Thomas Deschiney rides through a pinon and juniper forest, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Thomas Deschiney participates, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Thomas Deschiney participates, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A rider navigates the trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
A rider navigates the trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
John Hocker rides the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
John Hocker rides the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
C. Smith, age 9, and Carl J. Smith ride together, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
C. Smith, age 9, and Carl J. Smith ride together, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A rider races along the short course trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
A rider races along the short course trail, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
McKenzie Winebarger reaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
McKenzie Winebarger reaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A. Nargo rides up a hill, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
A. Nargo rides up a hill, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A rider leaves the Kinsey Trail area, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, toward the end of the Road Apple Rally long course.
A rider leaves the Kinsey Trail area, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, toward the end of the Road Apple Rally long course. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Scott Thomas navigates the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Scott Thomas navigates the short course, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Guy Leshem, left, rides down Foothills Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally to finish third in this year's race.
Guy Leshem, left, rides down Foothills Drive, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally to finish third in this year's race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Mick Harris rounds the corner to approach the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Mick Harris rounds the corner to approach the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Garrett Farmer approaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Garrett Farmer approaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Jerry Garcia and Tamatha Risner talk, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after finishing the Road Apple Rally in Farmington.
Jerry Garcia and Tamatha Risner talk, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after finishing the Road Apple Rally in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Jacob Gonzales leads a pack toward the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Jacob Gonzales leads a pack toward the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Jennifer Gersbach crosses the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, as the first women finisher in the long course of the Road Apple Rally.
Jennifer Gersbach crosses the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, as the first women finisher in the long course of the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Kevin Moore and Camryn Sippy reach the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Kevin Moore and Camryn Sippy reach the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Ralph Winebarger approaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Ralph Winebarger approaches the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Zac Ruiz rides through the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Zac Ruiz rides through the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Ned Merrion crosses the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally.
Ned Merrion crosses the finish line, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Bryce York waves to spectators, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after crossing the finish line at the Road Apple Rally.
Bryce York waves to spectators, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after crossing the finish line at the Road Apple Rally. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON – The City of Farmington doesn’t want to automatically forgo the 2020 Road Apple Rally amid COVID-19 concerns, so it will spend a bit more time monitoring how this summer shapes out before rendering a decision.

    The 40th annual mountain bike race, which is held at Lions Wilderness Park in Farmington, is currently scheduled for Oct. 3.

    “We have a bit more leeway with that event… what that decision will look like,” said Christa Chapman, marketing and public relations specialist for the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. “We’re researching how people are successfully conducting racing in this time.”

    Chapman said the city looks to make a final decision by or before early August.

    Chapman said the city’s exploring a virtual format, as well as staggered start times if the regular format proceeds. Chapman also said everyone’s adapting to virtual race formats anyway.

    “We know it’s not going to look exactly the same,” Chapman said.

    Chapman said she hopes the Road Apple Rally will go forward because it’s the longest-running mountain bike race in the region.

    “We think it’s important to maintain that title,” Chapman said. “It’s a big part of the history of Farmington… It fits so well with what Farmington’s trying to do now, being a center for people who love outdoor recreation. I think it fits really well with the fabric of our community.”

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

