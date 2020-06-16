CLOSE

Race Across Dine' Bikeyah starts Monday with the first stage between Cameron, Arizona and Page, Arizona. The virtual running and biking event will be broken up into six stages across Utah, Arizona and Shiprock. (Photo: Tom Riggenbach)

FARMINGTON — Three women in San Juan County’s competitive running scene are holding steady after the first stage of Race Across Dine’ Bikeyah, the latest virtual running and cycling marathon event put forth by NavajoYES.

Bloomfield’s Cecilia Brady (13:56:03) is ninth overall in the women’s competitive run standings. Shiprock residents Jennifer Zahne (15:41:56) and Crescentia Yazzie (18:33:16) are 14th and 15th, respectively, in the women’s competitive run.

Regina Shorty of Kayenta, Arizona leads the women’s competitive run entering the second stage on Tuesday, completing the first stage in 10 hours, 54 minutes and nine seconds. Verna Watchman of Gallup (11:02:13 during the first stage) sits in second overall in the women’s competitive run entering Tuesday.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona sits atop the men’s competitive run leaderboard after the first stage at 8:23:04.

After the first stage of the relay run, comprising of between two and five runners per squad, the group named “4 Navajos & an Egyptian” holds the top spot at 9:50:39, according to the result listings.

The first stage began June 1 in Cameron, Arizona and ended in Page, Arizona, covering 80 miles over 13 days.

The second stage began on Tuesday in Page, Arizona, and will continue all the way to Navajo Mountain, Utah, spanning 50 miles over 10 days.

There are six total stages across the Four Corners, which will last through Aug. 15.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

