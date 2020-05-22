CLOSE

The NMHOF Class of 2019 inductees were to include Albuquerque mixed martial arts fighter Holly Holm.

FARMINGTON — The 2020 New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet was rescheduled for April 2021 due to the uncertainty of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plans, according to a press release.

The NMHOF Class of 2019, including Albuquerque mixed martial arts fighter Holly Holm, was slated to be inducted.

The NMHOF Board of Directors voted unanimously to move the event, originally scheduled for this past April, to next year.

“The safety and health of our attendees (is) or main priority,” Dick Johnson, president of the board, said in the release. “We also want to make it the best event possible, and there is still much to be determined as to future guidelines.”

Johnson also said in the press release that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may limit the size of the banquet, which could change future ticket prices, but all previously purchased tickets won’t see price increases.

