The Shiprock pinnacle looms in the distance as runners take part in the Shiprock Marathon on May 7, 2016. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — The dramatic changes to the 37th annual Shiprock Marathon didn't hinder four runners from dominating the competition.

Giff Walters won the 10-kilometer run with a time of 39 minutes, 45 seconds and later won the full-marathon men's title with an unofficial time of two hours, 58 minutes and 36 seconds.

Caroline Sekaquaptewa won the women's title in the full-marathon race with an unofficial time of 3:37:45. Sekaquaptewa also had the best time among female runners in the 3.1-mile race at 20:41.

Teo White had the best time in the 5-kilometer run at 16 minutes, 52 seconds. He also had the best time in the half-marathon (1:10:34).

Crystal Brown had the best time for female runners in both the 10-kilometer race (42:59) and the half-marathon (1:36:22).

The event shifted to a virtual format spanning four weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The male and female winners for each race earned free entry for the Asaayi Mountain Run or the Navajo Code Talker 29-kilometer race.

Runners who completed all four races, each being done over a week’s time, can enter those two aforementioned races and events like the 12 Hours or Asaayi endurance race or Monument Valley Bike Race, regardless of their final times.

To view the full list of results, visit the event’s website.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.