FARMINGTON – The City of Farmington’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department has joined the fight to help one stay active amid the COVID-19 pandemic, launching its online TheraBand training classes.

The routines, featuring TheraBand resistance training, push-ups and core exercises, will be livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page from 12-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12-12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upper body training will be on Tuesday, followed by lower body training on Thursday.

However, anyone can access the videos on Facebook after that time window ends.

“It is great to incorporate movement into your daily routine when you’re stuck at home,” instructor Natalie Spruell said. “It’s definitely got a lot of potential to be effective.”

Spruell said the classes are suited for anyone can at any age, and that the exercises can be modified.

For example, Spruell said one can simply use items like soup cans or water jugs for equipment, as well as their own bodyweight. One can also do push-ups on their knees or against a wall, Spruell said.

“If people do them, we’ll keep doing him,” Farmington PRCA Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Christa Chapman said. “If we had 20 people, we’d be psyched about that.”

Spruell said if one may not be immediately ready to dive right into it, she encourages them to at least watch previous recordings to see what her classes are like.

To join in the live classes, or for more information, visit the department's Facebook page.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.