FARMINGTON — With millions of Americans adhering to stay-at-home guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, national fitness center chains are offering free online workouts and training guidance.

San Juan Regional Medical Center recommends at-home workouts from the following facilities to help you stay active:

24 Hour Fitness

With 400-plus locations around the country currently closed due to COVID-19, 24 Hour Fitness is offering both members and non-members a free personalized training application through its 24GO app. For more information, visit 24hourfitness.com.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, including the Farmington location at 3000 E. Main St., is offering free at-home workouts via Facebook Live events at 5 p.m. mountain time daily.

Each workout is no longer than 20 minutes, according to the Farmington location’s Facebook page.

Daily Burn

Daily Burn feature multiple exercise regimens such as pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and workouts tailored to pregnant women.

Daily Burn’s currently offering free 30-day trials online.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory is posting free workout videos on its website every day, featuring various total-body circuit training routines. Each workout is up to 50 minutes long.

Visit the gym's website to try out its latest workout session.

Camp Gladiator

Camp Gladiator, an outdoor group fitness program for all levels, is offering free at-home workouts through its Facebook page.

Camp Gladiator’s also offering a promo code “SPARTANCG20” for $5 off its $39 virtual challenge program, which goes through May 17.

To sign up, click here: bit.ly/CGSpartanChallenge

ClassPass

ClassPass offers unlimited free access to 4,000 workouts on your phone or laptop.

From abdominals and dance cardio to power yoga, one can choose workouts based on activity, instructor or duration.

One can create an account and train for free. To sign up, visit its website.

Movement Climbing+Fitness

The Denver-based fitness company is posting free daily workouts on its Facebook page, in which their professional trainers conduct those recorded workouts from their own homes.

The group features yoga, core workouts and rigorous climbing exercises. For more information, visit the group's website and its Facebook page.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.