The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish asks anglers to practice social distancing and avoid interacting with large groups. All state parks in New Mexico have been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Navajo Lake: Matt Hanifin, of Albuquerque, caught and released a 31-inch, 7.8-pound brown trout on March 9 using a homemade streamer fly.

San Juan River: Fishing for rainbow and brown trout in the quality waters was good using size 24 and 26 midge larva flies and size 24 and 22 Baetis nymph flies. Water clarity was about 2-feet of visibility. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using Fireballs, egg pattern flies and spinners.

Chama River: John Mierzwa, of Albuquerque, caught and released an 18-inch brown trout on March 14 using a Rapala lure. Cory Davis, of Lindrith, caught and released a 21-inch brown trout on March 13 using a black and yellow Panther Martin spinner. Fishing for brown and rainbow trout was fair to good using Power Worms, Rapala lures and black and yellow Panther Martin spinners.

Jemez Waters: Fishing for rainbow trout was good using mop flies, beaded hare’s ear nymphs and beaded pheasant tail nymphs fished at the bottom of the river.

Clayton Lake: Fishing for trout was fair using PowerBait.

Gallinas River: Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Monastery Lake: Fishing for trout was good using yellow PowerBait.

Pecos River: Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms and Trout Magnet lures.

Red River: Fishing for trout was fair to good using woolly buggers and salmon eggs.

Rio Grande: Alberto Rocha, of Taos, caught a 26-inch brown trout on March 14 near the John Dunn Bridge. Cameron Ortiz, age 16, of Taos caught a 19-inch brown trout on March 15 using a yellow and black Panther Martin spinner below Pilar. Fishing for trout was fair to good using Mayfly imitators, size 16 Parachute Adams with pheasant tail dropper flies and Panther Martin spinners. Fishing for catfish near Albuquerque was good using cut bait.

Santa Cruz Reservoir: Fishing for trout was good using green PowerBait and spinners.

Ute Lake: Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good jigging live minnows and Berkley Gulp minnows in 20 to 25 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was good trolling in the upper Canadian River area. The surface water temperature was in the low 50’s and the main lake was clear.

Alumni Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic-peach PowerBait, corn and marshmallows.

Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for trout was good using cheese-flavored PowerBait and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Caballo Lake: Fishing for walleye was fair to good using a jig head with a white curly tail grub.

Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for white bass was fair to good using white crank baits.

Escondida Lake: Fishing for bass was fair to good. Fishing for catfish was fair using homemade dough bait.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was very good using gold spinners and corn PowerBait.

Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was good using white and sherbet PowerBait.

Trees Lake: Fishing for trout was good using live worms, rainbow PowerBait, green PowerBait and peach PowerBait.

Young Pond: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic peach PowerBait.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, worms and garlic peach PowerBait.

Berrendo Creek: Fishing for trout was good using black Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for bass was fair using black Rooster Tail spinners.

Grindstone Reservoir: Fishing for trout was very good using small Dare Devil lures and Panther Martin spinners.

Lake Van: Fishing for trout was fair using yellow garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver.

Pecos River: Stream flow below Sumner Lake Monday morning was 108 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs and PowerBait.

