Ki-jana Martinez runs the half-marathon course near the Shiprock pinnacle on May 7, 2016. (Photo: Photo: Leon Wheeler)

FARMINGTON — Some major community sports events in San Juan County are in limbo amid coronavirus concerns, while a popular marathon been cancelled entirely.

The 37th annual Shiprock Marathon, which was scheduled for May 1-2, was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.

San Juan Country Club General Manger David Crafton said he’s still waiting on official word from the State Health Department about mass gatherings before rendering a final decision on the 56th annual San Juan Open. The tournament is currently scheduled for June 22-28.

“It’s too new,” Crafton said. “It could change in two or three days, two or three weeks… We just don’t know. They’re trying to protect the citizens.”

Crafton said not being able to hold this year’s San Juan Open would have a significant impact because the tournament raises money for charity.

Connie Mack World Series Chairman Tyson Snyder said tournament personnel will hold a board meeting on March 25 with the City of Farmington and the American Amateur Baseball Congress to discuss the 2020 CMWS status. The tournament is scheduled for July 24-Aug. 1.

"It seems like every day, (the virus has) been progressing. We can't control it. We're trying not to get too far ahead of ourselves at this point... There's so many moving pieces for the Connie Mack World Series," Snyder said. "This is a very fluid kind of situation. As you can imagine, this is going to run into every subcommittee, where we're not calling the shots. We're just trying to make sure we're prepared for everything."

Shiprock Marathon refund options

According to the Shiprock Marathon's website, registered competitors have four options on what they can do with their paid registrations fees:

1. Apply 100 percent of that payment, including the cost of entire relay teams, toward the 38th annual Shiprock Marathon.

2. Apply 100 percent of that payment toward another race in the Navajo Parks Race Series. One can visit http://navajoyes.org/events/categories/navajo-parks-race-series/ for a list of other events.

3. Donate the registration fee to the nonprofit group NavajoYES, which promotes health and wellness on the Navajo Nation.

4. Receive a 100 percent refund of their 2020 registration, minus the processing fees by RunSignup.

To use one of these options, visit RunSignup's website.

