The Aztec Municipal Golf Course could close at the end of the year. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON – The Aztec Municipal Golf Course closed at the end of 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Aztec High School’s golf team from looking forward to the upcoming golf season.

Aztec High School golf team Head Coach Irene Barry said the team has had to get “creative in how we practice,” since the closure of the golf course last year.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 3, the team will split their practice time between three different local courses during the week; Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington on Tuesdays, where they will practice short games, the Aztec Tiger Sports Complex on Thursdays, where they’ll practice driving and Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland on Sundays to practice 18-hole games.

Barry was able to negotiate with the owners of the courses so the team could use their facilities free of charge.

Asked if losing the team’s home turf and having to switch courses numerous times throughout the week might negatively affect the team's performance, Barry was confident that no, it will not.

“We’re still very much a team,” Barry said, “these courses are comparable to what we were using in Aztec. I’m confident that our students will do well.”

Barry said she hopes that the Aztec Municipal Golf Course will eventually reopen so that her team, and local community members, will be able to use the course again. But, for now, “we’re looking forward to the season starting,” Barry said, ending with a hearty “Go Tigers!”

Aztec High School's junior varsity golf team will play an invite against Navajo Preparatory School at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland on March 26 at 9 a.m.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.