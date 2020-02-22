CLOSE
RIO RANCHO –  The road to a state wrestling title now goes straight through the Four Corners area of New Mexico. After two grueling days of competition, the Aztec Tigers won their third consecutive New Mexico state wresting title in 4A while Piedra Vista captured the 5A title for the first time in school history.

Aztec ran away with the 4A title, scoring 246.5 points making the Tigers the top point scorers in the entire tournament regardless of classification. A big reason was Aztec going a perfect 6-for-6 in boys championship matches. The Lady Tigers won three individual titles and finished tied for second place with Highland with 66 points.

"Our kids came and wrestled today," Aztec head coach Monte Maxwell said. "They came and got after it. I'm very proud of them and the coaching staff for the work they put in with them. It's amazing. We've had some ups and downs with kids injured and out of the lineups. So we've really only had a full team for two weeks. We lost one of our guys who qualified and had to get surgery after the district tournament so we were a man short today."

Maxwell added he was going to take a week to enjoy the success of this season and he plans on having his wrestlers get back to the gym the following week.

One classification higher the Piedra Vista Panthers claimed the 5A crown, finishing with 183 points, ahead of Carlsbad's second-place finish at 170.5. While the Panthers only had one individual champion, the team was able to wrestle in all 14 boys weight divisions and had the title won when the 160-pound wrestlers were still on the mat, about halfway through the championship round.

PV Head coach Greg Ruybalid was glad all the tough tournaments he took his team to paid off with the Blue Trophy.

"We had a great season. We didn't wrestle in New Mexico at all. We go out of state pretty much all year young. When you're up in the Four Corners it's easy to go to Colorado and Arizona. We went to California this year which helped us see a lot of different wrestling styles. This is our first championship at 5A. This is special being at the top division, it means a lot more."

Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Silver's Brendon Olsen tries to fight off St. Pius' Matthew Sanchez in the 4A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Brendon Olsen tries to fight off St. Pius' Matthew Sanchez in the 4A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Las Cruces' Avery Atma and Centennial's Tye Barker do battle in the 5A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Las Cruces' Avery Atma and Centennial's Tye Barker do battle in the 5A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Taeoma Frank faces Rio Rancho's Tim Lopez in the 5A 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Farmington's Taeoma Frank faces Rio Rancho's Tim Lopez in the 5A 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Mia Aguirre celebrates defeating Atrisco Heritage's Yalixza Gonzalez for the Girls 120-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Mia Aguirre celebrates defeating Atrisco Heritage's Yalixza Gonzalez for the Girls 120-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bernalillo's Aylin Mijares grabs hold of Sandia's Selvi Gallegos in the Girls 145-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center
Bernalillo's Aylin Mijares grabs hold of Sandia's Selvi Gallegos in the Girls 145-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Princess Altisi celebrates defeating Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez for the Girls 160-pound division title in Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Princess Altisi celebrates defeating Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez for the Girls 160-pound division title in Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi celebrates defeating Albuquerque Academy's Sebastian Martin for the 4A 160-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi celebrates defeating Albuquerque Academy's Sebastian Martin for the 4A 160-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Deming's J.D. Perez holds down Carlsbad's Justin Wood in the 5A 160-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Deming's J.D. Perez holds down Carlsbad's Justin Wood in the 5A 160-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Rio Rancho's Xavier Salazar do battle in the 5A 170-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Rio Rancho's Xavier Salazar do battle in the 5A 170-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

    Ruybalid said he was especially proud that all 14 of his wrestlers were able to contribute to the point total with each wrestler winning at least one match.

    Aztec individual state champions

    • Bryson Valdez, 106 pounds
    • Mia Aguirre, 120 pounds
    • Makayla Munoz, 126 pounds
    • Garrett Birzer, 138 pounds
    • Bode Wooley, 145 pounds
    • Zane Chapman, 152 pounds
    • Malcolm Altisi, 160 pounds
    • Princess Altisi, 160 pounds
    • Caleb Varzeas, 220 pounds

    Piedra Vista individual champions

    • Ezekiel Bejar, 132 pounds

    Matthew Asher can be reached at 575-628-5524, masher@currentargus.com or @Caveman_Masher on Twitter.  Support award-winning local journalism. Subscribe to the Current-Argus today.

