St. Vrain forces overtime on a late reversal, takes down Miyamura's Drake Guerrero for 126-pound district title Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Farmington Daily Times

PHOTOS: New Mexico State Wrestling Championships, Day 1 | Feb. 21
Cleveland's Estevan Encinias locks onto Eldorado's Julian Flores in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Las Cruces' Tim Archuleta tries to break free from Santa Fe's Jeremiah Padilla in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Albuquerque Academy's Jackson Rogers locks up Bernalillo's Jacob Pino in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Silver's Adyn Bostick grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Donavan Bryant in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Carlsbad's Marcus Najera grabs the left foot of Hobbs' Daniel Leyva in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Belen's Josiah Pemble grabs hold of Los Alamos' Marcos Chacon in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Carlsbad wrestling vs. Hobbs Feb. 6 photos
    Carlsbad's Trystan Rogers (bottom) goes for a crucifix pin against Hobbs' Dexter Nelson in their 182-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Rogers recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15.
    Carlsbad's Trystan Rogers (bottom) goes for a crucifix pin against Hobbs' Dexter Nelson in their 182-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Rogers recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Carlsbad's Justin Wood (top) works on pinning Hobbs' Anson Smith in their 160-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Wood recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15.
    Carlsbad's Justin Wood (top) works on pinning Hobbs' Anson Smith in their 160-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Wood recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Carlsbad's Jared Duenez (top) tries to turn around Hobbs' Riley Pennington in their 195-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Duenez won via a last-second decision, 10-8 and Carlsbad won, 62-15.
    Carlsbad's Jared Duenez (top) tries to turn around Hobbs' Riley Pennington in their 195-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Duenez won via a last-second decision, 10-8 and Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Carlsbad's Mason Box spears Hobbs' Zaid Ayala in their 152-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Box recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15.
    Carlsbad's Mason Box spears Hobbs' Zaid Ayala in their 152-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Box recorded a pinfall victory and Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Carlsbad's Matthew Najera drives Hobbs' Kendall Herbst in their 132-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Najera won the match via technical fall and Carlsbad won the district duel, 62-15.
    Carlsbad's Matthew Najera drives Hobbs' Kendall Herbst in their 132-pound match on Feb. 6, 2020. Najera won the match via technical fall and Carlsbad won the district duel, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Carlsbad's district duel against Hobbs on Feb. 6, 2020. Carlsbad won, 62-15. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
