Farmington resident Bryce Frost was one of three youth sports coaches to win $1,000 in credit using the app FlipGive. (Photo: Dana Voshen)

FARMINGTON — Farmington resident and youth sports coach Bryce Frost was one of three volunteer coaches honored as FlipGive’s 2019 Coach of the Year.

Frost is a volunteer coach for multiple youth sports teams in San Juan County, including Farmington's Four Corners United Firestorm soccer team.

FlipGive awarded Frost and the other two coaches, Tricia Fletcher and Paula Scriva, $1,000 apiece in FlipGive credit.

The winners are determined by the following criteria: connection to the contest theme, appropriateness of submission for use by FlipGive, originality and creativity.

FlipGive.com is a team funding app where a volunteer coach can purchase and earn cash back on travel, food costs and necessary gear for their teams. They can also take in donations from families, friends and other sponsors.

FlipGive is a based in Toronto and is used by multiple teams across the United States and Canada.

