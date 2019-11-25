Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
FARMINGTON — Nika Neighbors is ready to take center stage alongside 159 national rodeo competitors in the Junior World Finals Barrel Race and Pole Bending competitions on Dec. 10-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Neighbors, an Aztec native, qualified for nationals back in late August during the KK Productions qualifier race, which was also in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Out of the 53 competitors in that event, Neighbors took second overall and was among three to qualify for nationals.
Neighbors, 14, also won the 2019 Durango Fiesta Days Junior Barrel title for her age group (ages 13-18) back in late July.
Each national competitor will run twice, and the top 20 riders with the fastest combined times will qualify for the championship round.
The riders look win more than $150,000 in cash prizes.
Neighbors will be among 73 national competitors from the United States and Canada in the 13-18 age division.
