CLOSE Darrel Dryden, seen here dropping 501.5 pounds in the squat portion of the competition, tallied a combined 1,417 Saturday in Leipzig, Germany. Heather Dryden, Farmington Daily Times

Darrel Dryden is on top of the world, winning today's International Powerlifting League World Championships Masters Level I title in Leipzig, Germany.

The Kirtland Central athletic trainer, 43, tallied scores of 501.5 pounds in the squat portion of the competition, repeating his world record of 385.5 pounds in the bench press and 530 pounds in the deadlift.

His total measured score for his classification (the age 40-44, 181.5-pound weight class competitors) was 1,417 pounds.

The world record for a combined score of the three competitions is 1,547 pounds.

Dryden qualified for the international event during the United States Powerlifting Association championships back on July 27 in Tucson, Arizona.