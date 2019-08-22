CLOSE

The High School Football Season has started. 

Follow the Daily Times for scores from San Juan County throughout the season. 

Former KCHS volleyball player Hannah Hamblin takes the reins at Carlsbad...
Hannah Washburn and Kerby Hamblin were crowned homecoming king and queen, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, at Kirtland Central High School.
Hannah Washburn and Kerby Hamblin were crowned homecoming king and queen, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, at Kirtland Central High School. The Daily Times file photo
Hannah Hamblin, then known as Hannah Washburn, is seen wearing the number 15 jersey during a 2011 Kirtland Central High School volleyball game against Farmington High School.
Hannah Hamblin, then known as Hannah Washburn, is seen wearing the number 15 jersey during a 2011 Kirtland Central High School volleyball game against Farmington High School. The Daily Times file photo
Hannah Hamblin, formerly known as Hannah Washburn, played for Kirtland Central High School. She is pictured during a game against Piedra Vista High School in a file image from 2011. Hamblin is wearing number 15.
Hannah Hamblin, formerly known as Hannah Washburn, played for Kirtland Central High School. She is pictured during a game against Piedra Vista High School in a file image from 2011. Hamblin is wearing number 15. The Daily Times file photo
Carlsbad's new volleyball coach Hannah Hamblin and her seven-month old daughter, Bliss, pose inside Hamblin's office. Hamblin looks to revitalize a volleyball program that went 9-33 in its two previous seasons.
Carlsbad's new volleyball coach Hannah Hamblin and her seven-month old daughter, Bliss, pose inside Hamblin's office. Hamblin looks to revitalize a volleyball program that went 9-33 in its two previous seasons. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Hannah Hamblin, then known as Hannah Washburn, competes during a 2011 Kirtland Central High School volleyball game.
Hannah Hamblin, then known as Hannah Washburn, competes during a 2011 Kirtland Central High School volleyball game. The Daily Times file photo
