Farmington, Bloomfield and San Juan College have pickleball courts. Here is a brief description of the growing sport. Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The City of Farmington plans to spend nearly $69,000 to transform the tennis courts at Brookside Park into pickleball courts.

“Instead of having three tennis courts, we’ll gain eight pickleball courts,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Shaña Reeves during a recent City Council meeting. 

Reeves said the tennis courts at Brookside Park are the least utilized tennis courts in the city and need to be resurfaced. Meanwhile, the Farmington Recreation Center has had a lot of interest in pickleball in its gymnasium. Reeves said there aren’t currently outdoor pickleball courts in Farmington.

“I think this is a great idea,” said Councilor Linda Rodgers. “I’ve certainly been lobbied for this by various pickleball players.”

Bloomfield does have outdoor pickleball courts after tennis courts were double striped earlier this year. This allows the courts to be used for both tennis and pickleball.

Farmington has been speaking about adding pickleball courts for more than a year.

Mayor Nate Duckett said he was first approached by members of the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center last spring about adding pickleball courts. He mentioned the possibility during budget meetings last year.

“I had never heard of pickleball at that point in my career and from then on when I visited other communities I noticed that pickleball was everywhere,” he said.

While pickleball is popular in retirement communities, Duckett said it is a sport people of all ages can play.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

