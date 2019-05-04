Kyle Sumatzkuku of Tuba City, Arizona, wins the 2019 Shiprock Marathon men's title with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 8 seconds on Saturday. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

SHIPROCK — Kyle Sumatzkuku and Caroline Sekaquaptewa solidified their places in Shiprock Marathon history, winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively, at today’s 36th annual race.

Sumatzkuku, of Tuba City, Arizona, had the fastest time in all the men’s full-course races at 2 hours, 38 minutes and 8 seconds. Sekaquaptewa, a Tempe, Arizona native, had the fastest time in all the women’s full-course races at 3:21:21.

Rehoboth’s Andrew Yazzie (2:43:50), Sheep Springs, New Mexico’s Draven Moses (2:47:50), Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Lyonel Slim (2:56:14) and Sells, Arizona’s Anthony Francisco Jr. (2:57:55) rounded out the top-five fastest overall times on the men’s side.

Corrales’ Kathleen Holscher (3:26:30), Aztec’s Karen Krob (3:32:52), Silverton, Colorado’s Rachel Jensen (3:39:30) and Tuscon, Arizona’s Marlinda Bedonie (3:44:25) rounded out the top-five fastest times on the women’s side.

Flagstaff, Arizona’s Alvin Begay (1:15:05) won the men’s half-marathon, while the Navajo Technical University Runners relay team won the relay event at 3:15:16.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona won the 5k race in 20 minutes, 27 seconds. Rodell Williams of Chinle, Arizona won the 10k race in 36 minutes, 17 seconds.