SHIPROCK — Kyle Sumatzkuku and Caroline Sekaquaptewa solidified their places in Shiprock Marathon history, winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively, at today’s 36th annual race.

Sumatzkuku, of Tuba City, Arizona, had the fastest time in all the men’s full-course races at 2 hours, 38 minutes and 8 seconds. Sekaquaptewa, a Tempe, Arizona native, had the fastest time in all the women’s full-course races at 3:21:21.

Rehoboth’s Andrew Yazzie (2:43:50), Sheep Springs, New Mexico’s Draven Moses (2:47:50), Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Lyonel Slim (2:56:14) and Sells, Arizona’s Anthony Francisco Jr. (2:57:55) rounded out the top-five fastest overall times on the men’s side.

Corrales’ Kathleen Holscher (3:26:30), Aztec’s Karen Krob (3:32:52), Silverton, Colorado’s Rachel Jensen (3:39:30) and Tuscon, Arizona’s Marlinda Bedonie (3:44:25) rounded out the top-five fastest times on the women’s side.

Flagstaff, Arizona’s Alvin Begay (1:15:05) won the men’s half-marathon, while the Navajo Technical University Runners relay team won the relay event at 3:15:16.

Cody Slim of Kaibeto, Arizona won the 5k race in 20 minutes, 27 seconds. Rodell Williams of Chinle, Arizona won the 10k race in 36 minutes, 17 seconds.

Kyle Sumatzkuku of Tuba City, Arizona, wins the 2019 Shiprock Marathon men's title with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 8 seconds on Saturday.
Kyle Sumatzkuku of Tuba City, Arizona, wins the 2019 Shiprock Marathon men's title with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 8 seconds on Saturday. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Andrew Yazzie of Rehoboth comes down the stretch to the finish line at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Yazzie finished in second place with a time of 2:43.50.
Andrew Yazzie of Rehoboth comes down the stretch to the finish line at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Yazzie finished in second place with a time of 2:43.50. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Lyonel Slim of Ann Arbor, MI, finished in fourth place overall in the men's race at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Slim's time was 2:56:14.
Lyonel Slim of Ann Arbor, MI, finished in fourth place overall in the men's race at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Slim's time was 2:56:14. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Seattle Rao of Seattle, WA, comes down the final stretch of the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Rao finished in sixth place in the men's race at 3:02:11.
Seattle Rao of Seattle, WA, comes down the final stretch of the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Rao finished in sixth place in the men's race at 3:02:11. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Caroline Sekaquaptewa of Tempe, Arizona captured the Shiprock Marathon women's title on Saturday with an official time of 3:21.21.
Caroline Sekaquaptewa of Tempe, Arizona captured the Shiprock Marathon women's title on Saturday with an official time of 3:21.21. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Kathleen Holscher of Corrales comes down the final stretch to the finish line at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Holscher finished in second place in the women's race at 3:26.30.
Kathleen Holscher of Corrales comes down the final stretch to the finish line at the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Holscher finished in second place in the women's race at 3:26.30. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
Karen Krob of Aztec sprints to the finish line in the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Krob finished third in the women's race at 3:32.52.
Karen Krob of Aztec sprints to the finish line in the Shiprock Marathon on Saturday. Krob finished third in the women's race at 3:32.52. Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times
