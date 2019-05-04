LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

AZTEC — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, spoke about the importance of access to public lands access before he kicked off the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race today at Hart Canyon near Aztec.

“Let's keep this thing growing and keep it alive,” Luján told the participants.

After speaking to the riders, Luján stepped to the side and called “ready, set, go.”

Once the riders hit the course, Luján said he had not previously visited the trail and hopes to ride his own bike on the trail in the future.

At least one male rider had a request for the congressman.

“More trails, Ben, more trails,” he said.

PHOTOS: Bicyclists race in the annual Alien Run Mountain Bike Race
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, greets a participant in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec.
Buy Photo
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, greets a participant in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, speaks to participants in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec.
Buy Photo
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, speaks to participants in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist passes another racer, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist passes another racer, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist starts the second lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist starts the second lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bicyclists start the Alien Run Mountain Bike race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec.
Buy Photo
Bicyclists start the Alien Run Mountain Bike race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bicyclists finish the first lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bicycle Race.
Buy Photo
Bicyclists finish the first lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bicycle Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bicyclists race through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
Bicyclists race through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bicyclists reach the end of the first lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
Bicyclists reach the end of the first lap of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist races through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist races through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bicyclists race through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Bicyclists race through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Tiems
Fullscreen
Participants race up a hill, Saturday, May 4, 2019, after the start of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race near Aztec.
Buy Photo
Participants race up a hill, Saturday, May 4, 2019, after the start of the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race near Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race.
Buy Photo
A bicyclist races through sage brush, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec Mayor Victor Snover addresses Alien Run Mountain Bike race participants, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec Mayor Victor Snover addresses Alien Run Mountain Bike race participants, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE