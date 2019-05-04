Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, speaks to participants in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, spoke about the importance of access to public lands access before he kicked off the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race today at Hart Canyon near Aztec.

“Let's keep this thing growing and keep it alive,” Luján told the participants.

Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-NM, greets a participant in the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, May 4, 2019, near Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

After speaking to the riders, Luján stepped to the side and called “ready, set, go.”

Once the riders hit the course, Luján said he had not previously visited the trail and hopes to ride his own bike on the trail in the future.

Buy Photo Bicyclists race through sage brush toward the end of the first lap, Saturday, May 4, 2019, during the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

At least one male rider had a request for the congressman.

“More trails, Ben, more trails,” he said.