The Daily Times staff
Published 12:10 p.m. MT May 4, 2019 | Updated 12:12 p.m. MT May 4, 2019
AZTEC — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, spoke about the importance of access to public lands access before he kicked off the Alien Run Mountain Bike Race today at Hart Canyon near Aztec.
“Let's keep this thing growing and keep it alive,” Luján told the participants.
After speaking to the riders, Luján stepped to the side and called “ready, set, go.”
Once the riders hit the course, Luján said he had not previously visited the trail and hopes to ride his own bike on the trail in the future.
At least one male rider had a request for the congressman.
“More trails, Ben, more trails,” he said.
