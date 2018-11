Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Tiajhae Nez pivots to the right before hitting a jumper against Aztec during a Feb. 3 game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Visit daily-times.com this week for the latest basketball content. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Tuesday

Kirtland Central girls basketball at Grants, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Bloomfield boys basketball vs. Durango, Colorado, at Jerry Richardson tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Farmington girls basketball vs. Whitehorse, Utah, at Jerry Richardson tournament, noon

Aztec boys basketball vs. Navajo Prep at Jerry Richardson tournament, 1:30 p.m.

Bloomfield girls basketball vs. Newcomb at Jerry Richardson tournament, 3 p.m.

Newcomb boys basketball vs. Whitehorse, Utah, at Jerry Richardson tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Aztec girls basketball vs. Capital at Al Armendariz tournament in Santa Fe, 5 p.m.

Kirtland Central girls basketball vs. Phoenix-Maryvale at Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona, 5 p.m.

Kirtland Central boys basketball at Los Lunas, 6 p.m.

Shiprock girls basketball vs. Navajo Pine at Jerry Richardson tournament, 6 p.m.

Shiprock boys basketball vs. Navajo Pine at Jerry Richardson tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Jerry Richardson tournament Day 2, all day

Aztec girls basketball at Al Armendariz tournament in Santa Fe, TBA

Kirtland Central girls basketball at Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona, TBA

Farmington, Piedra Vista swim teams at Bill Hudson Memorial swim meet in Los Alamos, TBA

Farmington boys basketball vs. Valencia, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Jerry Richardson tournament Day 3, all day

Aztec girls basketball at Al Armendariz tournament in Santa Fe, TBA

Kirtland Central girls basketball at Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona, TBA

Farmington, Piedra Vista swim teams at Bill Hudson Memorial swim meet in Los Alamos, TBA

Farmington, Kirtland Central and Bloomfield wrestling at Los Lunas Tiger Duals, 9 a.m.

Bloomfield football at Taos (4A championship game), 1 p.m.

Piedra Vista boys basketball vs. Valencia, 4 p.m.