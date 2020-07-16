Bottom of the Opinion barrel?

It is regretful that you have scraped the bottom looking for opinion writers and dug up Larry Behrens. His recent piece in your paper not only fails to offer fresh thinking; it appears to lack any thinking at all.

Mr. Behren’s sole goal is to denigrate renewable energy, environmentalists, and organizations such as the Sierra Club, so as to blot out the looming issue of climate change. New Mexico has faced a choice: it can further develop its fossil fuel wealth, at a cost to the environment, or it can transition to cleaner, lower cost renewables.

Mr. Behrens, throwing mud on those who choose for transition will not stop such progress. If he were really for New Mexico, he would bring new ideas to some of the challenges ahead, and so would you.

Small business needs your help

Our New Mexico businesses and restaurants are suffering because they are being asked to carry the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have had to reduce or completely eliminate services to help keep our communities safe. We know that state mandated lockdowns and stay at home orders are effective at slowing the spread of the virus but they come at a great cost to our economy, our local businesses, and our residents’ mental health.

But there is a much easier and more cost-effective way to slow the spread and stop COVID-19: Wear a mask.

We must wear a mask every time we are outside our homes. It is a matter of life and death for many, and the very least we can do to keep our small businesses open, our workers healthy and our economy moving forward. Without all of us doing our part to stop the spread, more lockdowns will ensue.

All of us must work together: our local law enforcement, businesses and citizens supporting each other. Step up for New Mexico – wear a mask so we all can get through this and begin to rebuild our economy.

Glovis Foster was an example to all

All of San Juan County lost a dedicated public servant. Glovis Foster, a paramedic with San Juan Regional EMS and Air Care, died from this horrid stuff called COVID.

I haven't seen Glovis for some time, but I vividly recall his smiling face and his absolute passion for helping people in their time of need. I got to hire this "kid" some 20 plus years ago. He was an EMT at the time but his goal was to become a paramedic. He achieved that and served Farmington and most of San Juan County on both ground ambulances and Air Care until he became infected with COVID. I'm sure he served nearly 30 years.

I never got to meet his kids but, they should be very proud of their Dad. He is the example we should all try to be every day and in every way.

God Bless you Glovis. You positively affected far more people than you probably realize. Your familial clan is very proud of you and so is your EMS clan, all of those who got to watch you at work, see your smile and laugh with you.

Albert Pike prejudged

The statue of Albert Pike was torn down in the nation’s capital. The protestors must have assumed that because he was briefly affiliated with the Confederacy, his legacy was limited to the role of a general that temporarily was part of the rebellion.

Pike, born, raised, and educated in Massachusetts, was much more than a mere Rebel. As a teenager, he passed the entrance exams to Harvard, but lacked financial support. He migrated to New Mexico in the early 1830’s, and was employed as a trapper working in the Santa Fe and Taos vicinity. He composed Prose Sketches and Poems Written in the Western Country, based on his exploits in New Mexico, thus becoming one of New Mexico’s first authors, historians, and poets.

After returning to Arkansas, he was a newspaper reporter in Little Rock that advocated Whig sentiments. He began studying law while covering the Arkansas Supreme Court, and was admitted to the bar in 1837.

In the 1850’s, he represented the Creek, Chickasaw, and Choctaw Nations in court against the Federal government. He also wanted to avoid secession if possible, however, he advocated state’s rights, and under the condition that the Federal government forced states into an inferior status, he would endorse independence.

Based largely on the injustice he witnessed to the Native residents in Indian Territory he supported secession. He strongly supported an independent state for the “civilized tribes” within the Confederacy, and as an envoy he successfully negotiated a treaty with the Native peoples.

He was a Northerner, which caused suspicion among Confederate officers. He was court martialed on a variety of charges including mismanagement of funds, insubordination, and treason by Confederate authorities. He resigned early in the Civil War.

Scholar, teacher, reporter, lawyer, soldier, trapper, explorer, multi-linguist, anthropologist, author, historian, diplomat, and poet, Pike’s statue was destroyed by a mob assuming that he was merely another Confederate that endeavored to only preserve the “peculiar institution.”

Ironically Pike advocated Native suffrage.

Don’t we deserve a bright future?

I’m excited to one day live in a state that is completely powered by clean, renewable energy. A few years ago, this concept seemed almost laughable. Now we are seeing our leaders take real steps into what that transition will look like.

One June 24th, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners recommended replacing the San Juan Generating Station with 100% renewable energy and battery storage once the last stacks are retired. That coal plant has powered our state for the last several decades, but in that time wind and solar technology has improved to the point where they are now cheaper than every other form of energy generation. As much as the coal industry has helped run our communities, it’s time to embrace the newer, improved forms of energy generation as has been the case for all of human history.

I commend the hearing examiners for their top recommendation. Not only will this replacement help New Mexico reach our 100% clean energy goals, but will also drive millions of dollars in investment and revenue back into our communities. The rest of the country is beginning to notice our world class renewable resource potential and it’s up to us to show them how to take advantage of it.

Amidst all the hardships we’re facing, seeing a future powered by clean energy come to fruition gives me hope. I hope our commissioners see this same potential and vote to make New Mexico a leader in a sustainable future.

Submit your letter or opinion column via email to jmoses@daily-times.com or use the submission portal on our website.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/opinion/readers/2020/07/16/letters-editor-july-16-2020-glovis-foster-larry-behrens-coronavirus/5436814002/