I love dogs, but!

I love dogs, but what were the animal shelters thinking. Unknowingly, the shelters have possibly exposed dogs in San Juan County to an even greater risk of heartworm disease.

Heartworm is a disease transmitted from one dog to another dog by mosquitoes. This is what they call a vector (insect) transmitted disease. This disease is controlled by controlling the mosquito population (spraying) and the number of infected dogs by treatment with heartworm prevention medication. Unfortunately, a lot of dogs are not treated.

Why are we bringing infected dogs from out of state, especially Louisiana, that have a high risk of heartworm infection. “Eight of the nine dogs from Louisiana tested positive for heartworm.” New Mexico does not typically have a high prevalence of heartworm because we do not have a lot of water for the mosquitoes to breed in.

We are fortunate in that our mosquito breeding season hasn’t started yet, so the spread of the disease would be minimized. Control of the mosquito population is important. Also, is the treatment of your dog for heartworm. I am not a veterinarian, but once the symptoms develop, probably considerable damage is already done to your pet.

However, I am a microbiologist and Registered Sanitarian Emeritus, spending many years in disease control.

Please do the local dog owners and taxpayers a favor and do not accept any more dogs from states that have a high risk of heartworm disease.

Norman Norvelle

Farmington

Reader: Sharpe skipped some data

“The Economics of climate change and the Green New Deal” (April 28) written by George Sharpe, an oil and gas investment manager, not surprisingly comes to the conclusion that the Green New Deal’s energy plan isn’t realistic. Stanford University's solutions project.org says otherwise: Our nation, and the world, can easily be powered by solar or wind alone. Energy storage will solve intermittency problems.

Sharpe doesn’t mention some key data: Solar and wind energy is now as cheap or cheaper as any fossil fuel in over 70% of the US and the world, and will be cheaper everywhere by 2020 (Forbes, Lazard, IRENA).

By rapidly scaling up clean energy, the Green New Deal’s energy plan will make solar and wind “essentially free” by 2030 without subsidies and with energy storage included (Financial Times, UBS Aug 2030). That’s the kind of news the GOP and the fossil fuel industry doesn’t want people to hear.

The New York Times estimates the Green New Deal’s transition to clean energy will cost about $5 trillion over a decade, but it will also add $6.5 trillion to our economy (IPCC) and create 10-15 million good-paying, local, permanent (40-year) jobs with good benefits and pensions, the kind of jobs our country has been losing for decades.

Sharpe also ignores the international scientific community’s warning that if we don’t make Green New Deal-scale energy cuts by 2030, we’ll have “catastrophic” global warming costing the US economy over $160 trillion (Forbes April 18). Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures more will cost Americans $13 trillion and we’re currently on a trajectory to at least a 5 degree increase (IPCC). That would mean “global economic collapse” leading to “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences).

The Green New Deal’s energy plan would more than pay for itself and greatly improve our economy. Clean energy jobs already outnumber fossil fuel jobs 3 to 1 (DOE).

The GND’s energy plan doesn’t have to cost consumers or taxpayers anything and it will prevent the total and permanent destruction of our nation. Why would we not do this?

Pete Kuntz

Northglenn, Colorado

