Letter the Editor: Celebrating Fourth of July

Happy Fourth of July

All across the country this 4th of July, Americans will celebrate our nation and our freedom at local parades, fireworks shows, and cookouts with friends and family.

Maybe it’s the large population of veterans we’re blessed with, or maybe it’s just natural to us since Gallup is known as the most patriotic small town in America, but this holiday always feels a little extra special in Northwestern New Mexico.

I truly believe our region is a shining example of the American dream. We work hard, we serve our communities and our country, we are a unified patchwork of cultures, and we fly our Stars and Stripes with pride.

In fact, our rich cultural, recreational, and economic diversity is celebrated annually at the State Capitol with an honorary day for Gallup and McKinley County. I couldn’t be prouder to serve and represent this beautiful, distinct, patriotic district in the House of Representatives. This Independence Day, I’m proud to be an American. But I’m also very proud to be from Northwestern New Mexico. I hope you will join me in celebrating both on July 4.

Rep. Patty Lundstrom