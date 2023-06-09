Farmington's power plans, the rest of the story

Nate Duckett

Mayor, City of Farmington

Last week the Farmington Daily-Times ran an op-ed regarding the current and planned portfolio of power generation offered by the Farmington Electric Utility Service (FEUS). Recognizing the gaping holes of information left out by its author, myself and FEUS Director Hank Adair, feel compelled to do what Paul Harvey used to say and provide readers “the rest of the story.”

The FEUS service territory extends over 1,700 square miles serving over 35,000 customers on 45,000 meters. FEUS power generating assets include 63 megawatts of natural gas and 13 megawatts of hydroelectric. The rest of our daily power needs (averaging approximately 100-110 MW a day) are purchased through various power purchase agreements.

Through FEUS’s Integrated Resource Planning process the utility, public utility commission, and the Farmington City Council work to fulfill our mission of providing affordable reliable power. In analyzing the present and future needs of our utility system we have adopted plans that include 30 megawatts of solar power. Nearly a third of our daily power needs. In March we submitted a $24 million request for congressional directed spending to build a 20 MW solar array to Senator Ben Ray Lujan. This request was accompanied by a letter of support by the San Juan Citizens Alliance. We anticipate hearing an outcome around September or October.

In order to accommodate the addition of solar to our mix, the Farmington City Council approved the purchase of two reciprocating engines which will provide 18 MW of dispatchable power in order to meet current load demands and provide back up to the intermittent solar arrays. Furthermore, FEUS is also evaluating proposals submitted by independent power producers to provide utility scale solar in our region. All of these solar projects, it should be noted, are dependent upon supplies of critical electric infrastructure, like transformers, that are currently buried in a historic supply chain limbo with no relief in sight.

In the meantime we are all dealing with price shock and potential summer outages as the demand for electricity rises while our state and nation remove valuable fossil fuel power from our grids. Consider this, just three years ago the average price for a megawatt hour of electricity cost FEUS ratepayers $40. Since the closure of the San Juan Generating Station we have seen that price double and triple and are anticipating that during the summer of 2023 these prices will hover well over $150. These cost increases are not localized and are being passed on to all of us through the costs of everyday goods and services.

Furthermore, the closure of coal fired power plants have further costs associated with them. As mentioned in an article written by the World Bank in April 2022, “Closing coal mines has implications for labor markets beyond mine workers. It hurts local economies reliant on mine workers’ earnings, fragments community well-being and social capital, and squeezes public finances. In some communities, closing mines can create a persistent, destabilizing demand shock as displaced workers struggle to transition to new jobs, because few alternatives are available or workers are unwilling to accept lower-paying options or move to regions with greater labor demand.”

In a valiant, yet failed, effort to overcome these challenges the City of Farmington partnered with Enchant Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy to retrofit one the nation’s most advanced coal fired power plants, in terms of environmental controls, with carbon capture technology. We did this in order to meet New Mexico’s newly adopted CO2 regulations, maintain the 1,600 direct and indirect jobs, and to ensure our schools would not be facing millions of dollars of budget reductions due to the loss of local tax dollars.

In his op-ed, Dave Marston with Writers on the Range, tries to leverage the term “good ole boys” as a means to vilify the efforts this community’s leaders made to utilize a federally funded program to build reliable, affordable, low carbon power for its customers while protecting the future of its local workforce and their families. I wonder if Mr. Marston would use that term if he had to look a coal miner or power plant worker in the eye as they watched their livelihood be stripped of them. I imagine the “good ole school board members” of New Mexico’s poorest school district didn’t call him with concerns about how they were going to meet the needs of their students post closure. I know I didn’t see him in Washington, D.C. or in Santa Fe meeting with state and national leadership to drum up support. We were there, along with many others who Mr. Marston may deride as “good ole boys…and girls” who only want to see their community and families thrive instead of being marginalized by disconnected politicians and the personal agendas of sideline correspondents.