A plea to U.S. Sec. Deb Haaland

Don Schreiber

Owner, Devil's Spring Ranch and member of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union

No federal official has spent more time in the oil and gas fields of New Mexico’s San Juan Basin or better understands the economic, health and environmental burdens borne by those of us living near well sites than Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Today, Sec. Haaland has the opportunity and responsibility to deliver for all Americans by strengthening the Bureau of Land Management’s methane waste rule to eliminate waste from routine venting and flaring.

As a rancher who is literally surrounded by drilling and deals on a daily basis with the industry’s waste and pollution, I have appreciated Sec. Haaland’s leadership. As a member of Congress she championed federal methane legislation. Now as Secretary of the Interior, she has the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our public lands and the wise stewardship of our resources.

BLM has a statutory mandate and longstanding authority to prohibit the waste of public and tribal resources. Unfortunately, the agency’s draft waste prevention rule falls short of that obligation and fails to protect American taxpayers and communities.

When oil and gas operators vent or flare methane, the primary component of natural gas, taxpayers and communities lose. In 2019, oil and gas operators vented and flared nearly $275 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands. That is enough natural gas to meet the needs of 1.2 million consumers, more than New Mexico and North Dakota combined!

If that gas were captured and used to meet domestic energy needs instead of wasted, it would generate upwards of $34 million in revenue for states and tribes for education, road and bridge infrastructure, and health and emergency services.

While I strongly support charging royalties on all wasted gas and reforming royalties generally, any rule that aims to measurably reduce waste gas must go further. In the past, oil and gas companies operating on federal lands have simply accepted royalties on flared gas as part of the cost of doing business. BLM’s proposal should go beyond a royalty-based approach and follow the example of New Mexico’s nation-leading rules that effectively eliminate waste from venting and flaring of gas.

Eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring of associated gas conserves domestic energy resources, ensures taxpayers benefit from the development of publicly-owned minerals, lessens oil and gas production’s negative impact on the climate, and protects the health of frontline communities, and frontline families like mine.

Venting is the practice of directly releasing methane into the atmosphere, which is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat over a 20-year timeframe. In fact, methane is responsible for more than a quarter of the planet’s warming that we experience today, contributing to more drought and accelerating wildfires across public lands in the West. Flaring is the practice of combusting methane into carbon dioxide before releasing it into the atmosphere, also harming the climate while not producing any energy benefit.

Additionally, venting and flaring emit other harmful pollutants including ozone-forming volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous pollutants that have significant public health impacts on those of us living daily with oil and gas. VOCs from oil and gas operations are toxic, even deadly.

Air pollution from oil and gas development poses a serious threat to public health but disproportionately impacts children, seniors, indigenous communities and those living in rural communities. The health risks increase the closer people live, work, and go to school near oil and gas facilities. On our ranch, oil and gas operations cast a shadow over everything we do.

New Mexico provided a blueprint for effective action by passing rules to eliminate venting and flaring in 2021. But not all states have those protections, and the BLM shouldn’t rely on the states to do their job for them.

It’s not just about royalty revenue. It’s also about the stewardship of our natural resources. BLM can protect America’s resources and taxpayers as well as deliver critical co-benefits for reducing climate pollution, addressing air quality issues and mitigating toxic pollution near communities. It is especially critical that Sec. Haaland take these actions given the massive health, environmental and economic burdens borne by disadvantaged communities living in and near oil fields.

BLM must do better and exercise its authority and meet its obligation to eliminate waste from venting and flaring.