CLOSE

Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The theme of the in-depth study in this edition, “Rebuilding America,” is where we go from here and how we’re moving forward — as a nation and as a collection of local economies facing challenging times.

The second week of March will be remembered as the week the pandemic hit home in New Mexico. Schools and offices, including ours, closed and workers began working from home. Products vanished from shelves in the local stores. Jobs vanished, as well.

For our purposes, the Farmington Daily Times is focusing on the Four Corners area, where regional leaders were already retooling ideas about creating a viable new economic model for San Juan County following the bust of the extraction industry while preparing for what comes next if the San Juan Generating Station shuts down.

Now that job is a little harder. Unemployment has skyrocketed nationwide, companies thinking of expanding may drop that idea and a haze of uncertainty hangs over the business world. The tourism trade we hoped to hang our hat on may not be happening due to fears about travel and other factors, and people without jobs don’t tend to go on vacation.

San Juan College collects supplies for Navajo Nation residents amid coro...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Volunteers Laura Darrow, left, and Shirley Hoskie, both employees of the San Juan College physical plant, post a sign May 8 on the college campus alerting drivers of the drop-off site for donations for Navajo Nation people affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Volunteers Laura Darrow, left, and Shirley Hoskie, both employees of the San Juan College physical plant, post a sign May 8 on the college campus alerting drivers of the drop-off site for donations for Navajo Nation people affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Volunteer Ethan Sullivan hands a bag of goods to his mother, San Juan College English professor Danielle Sullivan, on May 8 during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation who need help during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Volunteer Ethan Sullivan hands a bag of goods to his mother, San Juan College English professor Danielle Sullivan, on May 8 during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation who need help during the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Shirley Hoskie, the operations coordinator for the San Juan College physical plant, prepares to unload a trunkful of goods May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation struggling from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Shirley Hoskie, the operations coordinator for the San Juan College physical plant, prepares to unload a trunkful of goods May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation struggling from the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
San Juan College English professor Danielle Sullivan retrieves a package of paper towels from the trunk of a car May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation who are struggling because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
San Juan College English professor Danielle Sullivan retrieves a package of paper towels from the trunk of a car May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation who are struggling because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Volunteers Ethan Sullivan and San Juan College professor Sherri Cummins move goods to the front of a semi-trailer on May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Volunteers Ethan Sullivan and San Juan College professor Sherri Cummins move goods to the front of a semi-trailer on May 8 on the college campus during a donation drive for people on the Navajo Nation impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Volunteer Ethan Sullivan removes a case of bottled water from the back of a vehicle May 8 on the San Juan College campus during a donation drive seeking household supplies for people on the Navajo Nation struggling because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Volunteer Ethan Sullivan removes a case of bottled water from the back of a vehicle May 8 on the San Juan College campus during a donation drive seeking household supplies for people on the Navajo Nation struggling because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Remember when the specter of losing the area’s coal-fired generating stations and mining jobs was the scariest thing on the horizon? The worries about the loss of those jobs is still acute, but against the backdrop of the pandemic and the new "shutdown economy" we now live with, they are one of many urgent issues.

    The fact is the local economy can’t just “rebuild” on previous industries and ideas because what it had before the pandemic hit wasn’t working. It must be reborn, and the people of this region can make that happen.

    The articles you’ll find in today’s edition examine several sectors of our economy, as well as education, sports, senior living centers and the community’s cultural life.

    This area has faced many challenges in the past, and it seems some outsiders are counting this region out.

    The New York Times earlier this month practically declared that the City of Farmington is ready for a toe tag and a long dirt nap in an article that painted a dystopian portrait of our city and our region. 

    We disagree.

    In that lengthy article, the East Coast publication parachuted in from its quarantined metropolis to paint a picture of doom and economic destruction for this Four Corners population center. 

    It seems like a sound article in general, it has quotes and everything, but the overall effect rivaled old woodblock prints of sea monsters eating ships, or the decaying landscapes of monolithic factories described in Bruce Springsteen’s 1980s rustbelt ballads.

    To paraphrase the old Monty Python bit, “we’re not dead yet.”

    Yes, a simple look around will tell you things are very bad here economically. Both the mayor and our city’s economic development director will also tell you that. 

    In fact, in going over projections for our city’s developing budget Gross Receipts Tax revenues recently, the city manager did just that. According to Rob Mayes, Farmington may never be the same after this financial hit. Depending on the severity of the tax shortfalls down the road, and how much the city is repaid in impact funds, the effects will range from unpleasant to catastrophic. Due to panic buying, we saw a hike in May gross receipts tax distributions, but the future remains to be seen.

    Coronavirus spreads throughout New Mexico: Here's a look at daily life i...
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    The Bulldog Bowl in Artesia turns on its stadium lights every Friday night from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. Cars flood the parking lot and the school fight song plays on the loudspeakers. Taken May 8, 2020.
    The Bulldog Bowl in Artesia turns on its stadium lights every Friday night from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. Cars flood the parking lot and the school fight song plays on the loudspeakers. Taken May 8, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo.
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock.
    A sign shows the number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported on April 23 by health agencies on the Navajo Nation. The sign is pictured on April 25 on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew.
    The Upper Fruitland Transfer Station is pictured on April 25 near Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. San Juan County closed the solid waste convenience station on Saturdays and Sundays to comply with the Navajo Nation curfew. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Seats are spaced six feet apart at the Doña Ana County Commission Chambers in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
    Seats are spaced six feet apart at the Doña Ana County Commission Chambers in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Protest signs lay at the entrance of the Las Cruces County Commission chambers in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
    Protest signs lay at the entrance of the Las Cruces County Commission chambers in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Shoppers wear masks and gloves while at Lowe's in Las Cruces on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
    Shoppers wear masks and gloves while at Lowe's in Las Cruces on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct a tour on April 29 for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, front left, at the alternate care site inside Northwest High School in Shiprock.
    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct a tour on April 29 for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, front left, at the alternate care site inside Northwest High School in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, second from left, talks with Amanda Velasquez, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District, during a tour of the alternate care site on April 29 at Northwest High School in Shiprock.
    Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, second from left, talks with Amanda Velasquez, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District, during a tour of the alternate care site on April 29 at Northwest High School in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo.
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo.
    Former Alamogordo City commissioner held an anti-quarantine rally Saturday where cars with signs and flags drove around Alamogordo. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. The city is closed to all but residents and essential employees after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
    A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard stand on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. The city is closed to all but residents and essential employees after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard are seen stationed on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. Their job is to ask those inside entering vehicles if they are either a resident or an essential employee. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act to close off all roads to nonessential traffic as a means to help control the coronavirus outbreak.
    A New Mexico State Police officer and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard are seen stationed on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 entering Gallup on Friday, May 1, 2020. Their job is to ask those inside entering vehicles if they are either a resident or an essential employee. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act to close off all roads to nonessential traffic as a means to help control the coronavirus outbreak. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
    New Mexico State Police and the Army National Guard stand on Route 66 at the entrance to Gallup only letting in residents or an essential employees on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the state's Riot Control Act, closing the city in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Stores all over Las Cruces close down temporarily due to Coronavirus concerns.
    Stores all over Las Cruces close down temporarily due to Coronavirus concerns. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Chic-Fil-A closes its lobby in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    Chic-Fil-A closes its lobby in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    The inside of Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    The inside of Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    David McDaniel holds signs that read "Open up" and "Fake news is killing us" as protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces on Friday, May 1, 2020.
    David McDaniel holds signs that read "Open up" and "Fake news is killing us" as protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces on Friday, May 1, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces asking the government to open New Mexico on Friday, May 1, 2020.
    Protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces asking the government to open New Mexico on Friday, May 1, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces asking the government to open New Mexico on Friday, May 1, 2020.
    Protesters gather at the Las Cruces City Hall building in Downtown Las Cruces asking the government to open New Mexico on Friday, May 1, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Diana Soular and her grandmother Louise O'Donnell sit on the porch of their home in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, during New Mexico's stay-at-home order due to Coronavirus concerns. The two solve puzzles to pass the time as many of O'Donnell's regular outings were canceled. Soular has also limited going out and does an "abnormal amount of hand-washing and door-knob sanitizing, mask-wearing and glove-wearing."
    Diana Soular and her grandmother Louise O'Donnell sit on the porch of their home in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, during New Mexico's stay-at-home order due to Coronavirus concerns. The two solve puzzles to pass the time as many of O'Donnell's regular outings were canceled. Soular has also limited going out and does an "abnormal amount of hand-washing and door-knob sanitizing, mask-wearing and glove-wearing." Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Louise O'Donnell sits on the porch of their home in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, during New Mexico's stay-at-home order due to Coronavirus concerns. she has been solving puzzles to pass the time as many of O'Donnell's regular outings were canceled.
    Louise O'Donnell sits on the porch of their home in Las Cruces on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, during New Mexico's stay-at-home order due to Coronavirus concerns. she has been solving puzzles to pass the time as many of O'Donnell's regular outings were canceled. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Merrell Gomez paints in her backyard while in quarantine in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Gomez would have been working at Bath and Bodyworks.
    Merrell Gomez paints in her backyard while in quarantine in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Gomez would have been working at Bath and Bodyworks. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Rev. Richard Catanach prepares to conduct Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside.
    Rev. Richard Catanach prepares to conduct Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Hand sanitizer and Clorox disinfecting wipes are visible on Easter Sunday inside Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside as Mass was streamed online.
    Hand sanitizer and Clorox disinfecting wipes are visible on Easter Sunday inside Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside as Mass was streamed online. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Rev. Richard Catanach conducts a live stream of Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after Bishop Peter Baldacchino canceled all masses in the area due to Coronavirus concerns.
    Rev. Richard Catanach conducts a live stream of Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after Bishop Peter Baldacchino canceled all masses in the area due to Coronavirus concerns. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Thomas Mondragon, the general manager for Pecan Grill and Brewery, stands in the grill's walk-in refrigerator, Monday April 13, 2020. Soon after the restaurant closed its dining room amid a statewide mandate to mitigate the novel coronavirus, the grill began selling some of its grocery items to the community.
    Thomas Mondragon, the general manager for Pecan Grill and Brewery, stands in the grill's walk-in refrigerator, Monday April 13, 2020. Soon after the restaurant closed its dining room amid a statewide mandate to mitigate the novel coronavirus, the grill began selling some of its grocery items to the community. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Face mask made by Cloudcroft native Tabitha Foster. Courtesy photo.
    Face mask made by Cloudcroft native Tabitha Foster. Courtesy photo. Tabitha Foster
    Fullscreen
    Partially prepared food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19
    Partially prepared food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19 Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    Alamogordo Mayor Pro Tem Nadia Sikes collects items to put in food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19.
    Alamogordo Mayor Pro Tem Nadia Sikes collects items to put in food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers prepare food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19
    Volunteers prepare food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19 Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    Courtesy photo of the screening tent for COVID-19 patients set up outside of the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center emergency department.
    Courtesy photo of the screening tent for COVID-19 patients set up outside of the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center emergency department. Norm Arnold, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
    Fullscreen
    Parishioners sit in their cars at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
    Parishioners sit in their cars at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    A statute of Jesus Christ welcomes residents during a Good Friday drive-thru exercise held at 14 places throughout the community. People could pray and ponder during the exercise which replaced cancelled Good Friday services due to COVID-19.
    A statute of Jesus Christ welcomes residents during a Good Friday drive-thru exercise held at 14 places throughout the community. People could pray and ponder during the exercise which replaced cancelled Good Friday services due to COVID-19. Mike Smith Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Employees wear protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, April 3, 2020 at the San Jose Senior Center in Carlsbad.
    Employees wear protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, April 3, 2020 at the San Jose Senior Center in Carlsbad. Khushroo Ghadiali | Nuclear Waste Partnership
    Fullscreen
    Mickeyla Van Patten, 14, sews protective face masks intending to stop the spread of coronavirus, April 6, 2020 at her home in Carlsbad.
    Mickeyla Van Patten, 14, sews protective face masks intending to stop the spread of coronavirus, April 6, 2020 at her home in Carlsbad. Khushroo Ghadiali | Nuclear Waste Partnership
    Fullscreen
    Loretta Sosa prays before mass while wearing a N95 mask and gloves at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
    Loretta Sosa prays before mass while wearing a N95 mask and gloves at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
    Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Bishop Peter Baldacchino holds Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
    Bishop Peter Baldacchino holds Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
    Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
    Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Residents walk down the trail at Berg Park on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Farmington.
    Residents walk down the trail at Berg Park on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    An empty parking lot is seen in Navajo Lake State Park after it was closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    An empty parking lot is seen in Navajo Lake State Park after it was closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    COVID-19 testing materials await people April 10, 2020 at the Eddy County Public Health Office in Artesia.
    COVID-19 testing materials await people April 10, 2020 at the Eddy County Public Health Office in Artesia. Mike Smith Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Artesia's City Hall was a stopping off point for residents during a Good Friday drive-thru. Residents were asked to pray and ponder the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The drive-thru exercise replaced Good Friday services, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.
    Artesia's City Hall was a stopping off point for residents during a Good Friday drive-thru. Residents were asked to pray and ponder the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The drive-thru exercise replaced Good Friday services, which were cancelled due to COVID-19. Mike Smith Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    River Crossing Ministries, a local church located at 1950 Sudderth, distributed food on April 9 to the community.
    River Crossing Ministries, a local church located at 1950 Sudderth, distributed food on April 9 to the community. Courtesy/River Crossing Ministries
    Fullscreen
    To ensure safety for all who attended, food boxes were distributed curbside. In less than two hours the ministry boxed and served about 7000 pounds of groceries to those in need.
    To ensure safety for all who attended, food boxes were distributed curbside. In less than two hours the ministry boxed and served about 7000 pounds of groceries to those in need. Courtesy/River Crossing Ministries
    Fullscreen
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on.
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Bishop Baldacchino canceled public masses on March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns in Las Cruces.
    Bishop Baldacchino canceled public masses on March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns in Las Cruces. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    A slide from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's news conference on April 9, 2020, shows the concentration of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in New Mexico, with the highest concentration in the northwest corner of the state.
    A slide from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's news conference on April 9, 2020, shows the concentration of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in New Mexico, with the highest concentration in the northwest corner of the state. Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
    Fullscreen
    Michael Harris models a face mask shield, one of the 3D printed components he makes in his garage in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
    Michael Harris models a face mask shield, one of the 3D printed components he makes in his garage in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Brian Nickerson stands outside of Cruces Creative with a homemade mask in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
    Brian Nickerson stands outside of Cruces Creative with a homemade mask in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Liz Gonzales and a group of friends sewed over 120 face masks and sent them to to her daughter, Dr. Janae Gonzales Gilpin and her colleagues in Chicago.
    Liz Gonzales and a group of friends sewed over 120 face masks and sent them to to her daughter, Dr. Janae Gonzales Gilpin and her colleagues in Chicago. Liz Gonzales
    Fullscreen
    A photo of a group event defying New Mexico's "social distancing" public health order was the topic of a meme comparing local compliance with that of Chicago and New York. The image circulated on social media beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
    A photo of a group event defying New Mexico's "social distancing" public health order was the topic of a meme comparing local compliance with that of Chicago and New York. The image circulated on social media beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Screenshot
    Fullscreen
    The new billboard about social distancing and self-isolation for COVID-19 is unveiled on March 29 on New Mexico Highway 264 in Tsé Bonito.
    The new billboard about social distancing and self-isolation for COVID-19 is unveiled on March 29 on New Mexico Highway 264 in Tsé Bonito. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    From left, Navajo Nation first lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez, President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and second lady Dottie Lizer signed a proclamation on April 8 that encourages families to gather and pray this weekend as the tribe addresses COVID-19 cases on the reservation.
    From left, Navajo Nation first lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez, President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and second lady Dottie Lizer signed a proclamation on April 8 that encourages families to gather and pray this weekend as the tribe addresses COVID-19 cases on the reservation. Daily Times file photo
    Fullscreen
    Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Kelly McCuaig prays for a visitor during Grace's drive thru prayer event. Grace United Methodist Church held a drive thru prayer event Wednesday, April 9.
    Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Kelly McCuaig prays for a visitor during Grace's drive thru prayer event. Grace United Methodist Church held a drive thru prayer event Wednesday, April 9. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
    Fullscreen
    Jennifer Lasley, director of bands at Tibbetts Middle School in Farmington, will lead a citywide, outdoor performance of the tune "Morning Mood" on April 10 by music students.
    Jennifer Lasley, director of bands at Tibbetts Middle School in Farmington, will lead a citywide, outdoor performance of the tune "Morning Mood" on April 10 by music students. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Dozens wait to shop at the Albertsons on Lohman Avenue in Las Crucess on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The grocery store will dedicate 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and other at-risk populations.
    Dozens wait to shop at the Albertsons on Lohman Avenue in Las Crucess on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The grocery store will dedicate 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and other at-risk populations. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Guy and Irene Enriquez wait in line at 7 a.m. at Albertsons on Lohman in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
    Guy and Irene Enriquez wait in line at 7 a.m. at Albertsons on Lohman in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Ruidoso school district's meal delivery program will continue until schools re-open.
    Ruidoso school district's meal delivery program will continue until schools re-open. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    The Cornerstone Bakery community pantry offers a variety of free items for people in need.
    The Cornerstone Bakery community pantry offers a variety of free items for people in need. Pam Bonner/For the Ruidoso News
    Fullscreen
    Elizabeth and John Potter, co-chairs of the new Lincoln County Hunger Collaborative, also lead the Food 4 Kids backpack program.
    Elizabeth and John Potter, co-chairs of the new Lincoln County Hunger Collaborative, also lead the Food 4 Kids backpack program. Dave Tomlin
    Fullscreen
    Matteo's Mexican Food had to renovate its dining room to meet state guidelines. The restaurant has seen delivery orders increase, but still had diners on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    Matteo's Mexican Food had to renovate its dining room to meet state guidelines. The restaurant has seen delivery orders increase, but still had diners on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Chick-fil-A, which closed its lobby, still had a long line at the drive-thru at its Lohman location on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    Chick-fil-A, which closed its lobby, still had a long line at the drive-thru at its Lohman location on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    The dining area Si Señor is pictured during the lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    The dining area Si Señor is pictured during the lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    A dining area at Double Eagle in Mesilla is pictured during the lunch rush on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
    A dining area at Double Eagle in Mesilla is pictured during the lunch rush on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts has temporarily closed for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
    The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts has temporarily closed for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    The Burro Exchange in the Village of Cloudcroft looking empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
    The Burro Exchange in the Village of Cloudcroft looking empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    Highway 82 into Cloudcroft, NM looked empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
    Highway 82 into Cloudcroft, NM looked empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    Electric luminaries light up the night March 29, 2020 during the "Unite The Night" in Artesia. The nationwide effort showed support for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
    Electric luminaries light up the night March 29, 2020 during the "Unite The Night" in Artesia. The nationwide effort showed support for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mike Smith Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, knocks on the door before entering a residence to drop off lunch on March 24 in Newcomb.
    Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, knocks on the door before entering a residence to drop off lunch on March 24 in Newcomb. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, grabs a carton of milk to add to a lunch on March 24 in Newcomb.
    Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, grabs a carton of milk to add to a lunch on March 24 in Newcomb. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Newcomb resident Daisy Howe, 87, was among 26 senior citizens who received lunch from the Newcomb Senior Center on March 24.
    Newcomb resident Daisy Howe, 87, was among 26 senior citizens who received lunch from the Newcomb Senior Center on March 24. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington.
    San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington. Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center
    Fullscreen
    San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington.
    San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington. Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center
    Fullscreen
    Empty parking lots are a common sight at restaurants and at public facilities since the statewide mandate closures.
    Empty parking lots are a common sight at restaurants and at public facilities since the statewide mandate closures. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    Signs like this have been posted all over Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closures.
    Signs like this have been posted all over Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closures. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    A familiar sight in Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closure of public places. An empty parking lot during mid-day presented eerie scene.
    A familiar sight in Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closure of public places. An empty parking lot during mid-day presented eerie scene. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    Once over-flowing with cars, parking lots have emptied since the recent state mandate on public closures.
    Once over-flowing with cars, parking lots have emptied since the recent state mandate on public closures. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    An empty parking lot is a ghostly reminder about the current state of Ruidoso.
    An empty parking lot is a ghostly reminder about the current state of Ruidoso. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    Plenty of parking spaces available, just no public, in Ruidoso since the outbreak of COVID-19.
    Plenty of parking spaces available, just no public, in Ruidoso since the outbreak of COVID-19. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
    New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
    Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Samatha Strawbridge hands out food to hundreds of waiting cars at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
    Samatha Strawbridge hands out food to hundreds of waiting cars at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Employees and volunteers hand out rice after running out of beans and chile at The Game in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
    Employees and volunteers hand out rice after running out of beans and chile at The Game in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
    Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
    Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers serving community meals at St. John's Episcopal Church in Alamogordo on Thursday, March 19.
    Volunteers serving community meals at St. John's Episcopal Church in Alamogordo on Thursday, March 19. Cristina Carreon
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Officers are posted at the drive-thru coronavirus testing as it was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
    Officers are posted at the drive-thru coronavirus testing as it was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11:15 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on.
    Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11:15 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
    School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Carlsbad High School is empty on a Friday morning amid local school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
    Carlsbad High School is empty on a Friday morning amid local school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
    Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Jody Stolp sews a face mask as volunteers make more masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
    Jody Stolp sews a face mask as volunteers make more masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
    Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Navajo police officers from the Shiprock District conduct a checkpoint on April 1 to remind the public about the nightly curfew on the Navajo Nation.
    Navajo police officers from the Shiprock District conduct a checkpoint on April 1 to remind the public about the nightly curfew on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Police Officer Derek Drake reminds a motorist about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback.
    Navajo Police Officer Derek Drake reminds a motorist about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    The Navajo Police Department has been holding checkpoints to share information about the curfew order on the Navajo Nation.
    The Navajo Police Department has been holding checkpoints to share information about the curfew order on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Police Officer Jose Oliva talks to a driver about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback.
    Navajo Police Officer Jose Oliva talks to a driver about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Entry ways to Inn of the Mountain Gods are closed in response to COVID-19.
    Entry ways to Inn of the Mountain Gods are closed in response to COVID-19. Pamela L. Bonner
    Fullscreen
    A bear is seen, Friday, April 3, 2020, in the door of Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec.
    A bear is seen, Friday, April 3, 2020, in the door of Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec is one of the businesses participating in the bear hunt.
    Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec is one of the businesses participating in the bear hunt. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Flags fly on April 1, 2020 in Artesia as the United States and State of New Mexico fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
    Flags fly on April 1, 2020 in Artesia as the United States and State of New Mexico fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Mike Smith Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Las Cruces resident Amy Whipple began her kindness campaign last week, by painting a sign that reads, "be the good in the world, courage, hope, inspire." From there, she got the idea to share small items with her neighbors in a community cupboard she put up at the edge of her yard. On Monday March 30, 2020, Whipple said people had both started to donate items, and also to give items to the cupboard.
    Las Cruces resident Amy Whipple began her kindness campaign last week, by painting a sign that reads, "be the good in the world, courage, hope, inspire." From there, she got the idea to share small items with her neighbors in a community cupboard she put up at the edge of her yard. On Monday March 30, 2020, Whipple said people had both started to donate items, and also to give items to the cupboard. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
    Fullscreen
    Amy Whipple and her 3-year-old son Christopher, practice physical distancing during an interview about their community cupboard Monday March 30, 2020.
    Amy Whipple and her 3-year-old son Christopher, practice physical distancing during an interview about their community cupboard Monday March 30, 2020. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      But we’re not rolling up the sidewalks. In fact, the city is installing some fancier ones downtown. What remains to be seen is how many in our stricken business community will be around to bring customers to them when restrictions are lifted. The Three Rivers Brewery Block is the latest business to temporarily close, with a loss of 75 jobs.

      The takeaway here should be that things can’t be the same as they were. What has been done in the past didn’t work. Except, of course, for having a railroad back in the day. Now we need one again, but one with a destination in the southern part of the state rather than a trip to Durango. 

      Building a new rail spur to Gallup is a formerly pie-in-the-sky plan that now has a bit of momentum, and offers the only tangible prospect for recreating this area as a potential manufacturing hub.

      If anything, by putting our region’s situation under the microscope on the national stage, The New York Times may have done the area a favor. The article shows that this region is ripe for economic redevelopment, with an eager workforce and the existing infrastructure to support new industry. Our national economy will at some point move forward, and despite our dire circumstances, our leaders must remain poised to move with it.

      We can’t look back.

      Jobs that were available here before the great shuttering of our local, state and national economy due to the coronavirus calamity were low-paying positions, and mostly in the service industry. It’s that sector of the economy that has the greatest likelihood of weathering the crisis, and unfortunately does the least to help its clerks, cooks other frontline workers earn a living wage with good benefits.

      There is also a great demand for health care workers. Doctors flee this area. Health care professionals have seen layoffs. Those were among the higher-paying jobs that helped support our local economy. And finding a specialist here can be tough, with many patients having to go to Durango or Albuquerque for care.

      Adding to the strikes against this region is the surplus of natural gas, leading to low prices, and the collapse of oil prices — joined with state policies that work against oil and gas development in our region — and falling demand (and prices) for the extraction industry’s products worldwide.

      Back in December 2017, we put out a special report on our county’s economic situation called “Looking forward: What’s next for San Juan County? It features local leaders and people from the community we found at festivals and other gatherings. They shared their thoughts about how the county might move forward through the next five years.

      Nobody expected the pandemic, of course. Like those community members who “looked forward” in our 2017 report toward a brighter future, it’s time to redouble efforts and keep planning a better economy for the Four Corners region.

      This begins with small steps, like supporting our local businesses. At Gannett, we’ve started supportlocal.usatoday.com, a place where businesses can sign up and customers can buy gift cards to redeem at their convenience. 

      Buying gift cards, especially for businesses that had to shut down or saw their revenue drop due to state restrictions on how they can do business, helps ensure a revenue stream for those businesses to get them through this time.

      We don’t know what the economic landscape will look like when businesses can reopen, but some won’t be able to. But this region isn’t throwing in the towel, and the Farmington Daily Times will be here to keep you informed on the shutdown, its aftermath and the opportunities this region will find as we move through the future. 

      Contact Daily Times Editor John R. Moses via email at jmoses@daily-times.com, or by phone at 505-564-4624.

      Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/opinion/2020/05/28/farmington-four-corners-region-recovery-after-coronavirus-pandemic/5236507002/