Primary election 2022: Unofficial results for San Juan County races
FARMINGTON — Current state Rep. Anthony Allison has won the Democratic primary in the race for the District 4 seat, surviving a challenge by Christina J. Aspaas.
Allison carried the lead throughout the evening of June 7 over Aspaas, a current member of the Central Consolidated School District Board of Education.
There are 57,630 registered voters in San Juan County and 13,288 ballots were cast in the New Mexico primary elections on June 7, according to the state Secretary of State's office.
The primary had several uncontested candidates for the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties on the ballots. However, there were six races in the county where more than one candidate was seeking their parties' nomination.
Among those races was the District 1 seat on the San Juan County Commission, which had three Democratic candidates.
Incumbent GloJean B. Todacheene sustained a lead over challengers Stanley Wauneka Sr. and Albert J. Paul throughout the evening.
In the county commission District 2 race, Zac "Zachariah" J. George was the sole Democratic candidate, but the Republican side had candidates Gary M. McDaniel and Ervin Chavez.
McDaniel clutched the nomination over Chavez.
Here are the unofficial results from the primary elections. The state representative races for districts 5, 65, and 69 encompass more than one county, so the unofficial results below are San Juan County only.
State representative candidates
District 1
Rodney Montoya, Republican: 2,774
District 2
P. Mark Duncan, Republican: 1,705
District 3
T. Ryan Lane, Republican: 2,385
District 4
Anthony Allison, Democrat: 816
Christina J. Aspaas, Democrat: 437
District 5
Doreen Wonda Johnson, Democrat: 265
Kevin M. Mitchell, Democrat: 290
District 65
Derrick J. Lente, Democrat: 128
District 69
Harry Garcia, Democrat: 43
Marvin Anthony Trujillo, Democrat (write-in): 0
San Juan County Commission candidates
District 1
GloJean B. Todacheene, Democrat: 816
Stanley Wauneka Sr., Democrat: 316
Albert J. Paul, Democrat: 179
District 2
Zac "Zachariah" J. George, Democrat: 731
Gary M. McDaniel, Republican: 1,023
Ervin Chavez, Republican: 393
Additional county candidates
County Assessor
Jimmy Voita, Republican: 7,483
Henry C. Silentman, Democrat: 3,228
County Sheriff
R. Shane Ferrari, Republican: 8,252
Public Education Commissioner District 5
Sharon Clahchischilliage, Republican: 5,713
Magistrate judge candidates
Division 1
Russell L. Bradford, Republican: 2,083
Dagmar Kamilah Keams, Republican: 225
Songtree L. Pioche, Democrat: 356
Division 2
Rena Scott, Republican: 631
Stanley R. King, Democrat: 851
Division 3
Mark Steven Hawkinson, Republican: 1,943
Division 4
Trudy M. Chase, Democrat: 880
Division 5
Erich F. Cole, Republican: 1,017
Division 6
Stacey D. Biel, Republican: 1,116
Probate Judge
Gary Risley, Republican: 7,623
