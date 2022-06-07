Get 2022 New Mexico primary election results. Find key state races here.

It's Election Day in New Mexico, and voters across the state are headed to the polls to vote in the state's primary election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in New Mexico.

As New Mexico tallies up the votes, this is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide races. Please check back here for updates.

Live New Mexico primary election results

What's on the ballot?

Governor

Michelle Lujan Grisham* | Dem

Karen Evette Bedonie | Lib

Ginger Grider (write-in) | Lib

Jay C. Block | Rep

Rebecca L. Dow | Rep

Ethel R. Maharg | Rep

Mark V. Ronchetti | Rep

Gregory Joseph Zanetti | Rep

Attorney General

Brian S. Colón | Dem

Raúl Torrez | Dem

Jeremy Michael Gay | Rep

Lieutenant Governor

Howie C. Morales* | Dem

Travis Steven Sanchez | Lib

Peggy L. Muller-Aragon | Rep

Ant L. Thornton | Rep

MORE: Find results from all statewide races here.

