Get 2022 New Mexico primary election results. Find key state races here.

It's Election Day in New Mexico, and voters across the state are headed to the polls to vote in the state's primary election.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in New Mexico.
As New Mexico tallies up the votes, this is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide races. Please check back here for updates.
Live New Mexico primary election results
What's on the ballot?
Governor
- Michelle Lujan Grisham* | Dem
- Karen Evette Bedonie | Lib
- Ginger Grider (write-in) | Lib
- Jay C. Block | Rep
- Rebecca L. Dow | Rep
- Ethel R. Maharg | Rep
- Mark V. Ronchetti | Rep
- Gregory Joseph Zanetti | Rep
Attorney General
- Brian S. Colón | Dem
- Raúl Torrez | Dem
- Jeremy Michael Gay | Rep
Lieutenant Governor
- Howie C. Morales* | Dem
- Travis Steven Sanchez | Lib
- Peggy L. Muller-Aragon | Rep
- Ant L. Thornton | Rep
